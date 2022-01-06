The end of Spider-Man: No Way Home showed a cloud of villains emerged from the Multiverse and now, at last, the 6 identities have been revealed

We already know who are the 6 villains that appear at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home! The conclusion of the film of Marvel left us open-mouthed as it forced Peter parker (Tom Holland) to abandon his identity and all his previous life so as not to allow the spell of Doctor Strange was completely out of mother. A spell that was annoyed because of him, precisely.

In that ending we see a huge cosmic cloud, full of faces and figures shadowed by a purple color of superhero crisis. But who were all those characters? What villains from the Multiverse were going to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe? What would have been the possible battles that the Spiderman Had I not proposed such an individual sacrifice?

Now thanks to Comic Book Movie, we already know who are the 6 villains that appear at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Is about Spider-Man Superior (Doctor octopus on Peter Parker’s body), Kraven the Hunter, Scorpion, Black cat, Rhino and himself Mystery. They all appear at the climax of the movie of Sony Pictures and threaten Spidey from the multi-universal shadows!

The future of the arachnid universe in the cinema

We don’t know if Marvel studios will have some plan in Spider-man 4 with one of these villains. The appearance of Black Cat is sounding strongly and there is even a selection of 7 actresses that could compete for the role. However, all the options are valid and even the Andrew Garfield he has left the door open upon his return. What if, somehow, these villains have been introduced into the spider universe with Spider-Man: No Way Home and we haven’t even noticed?