Specifically, the first 5G node of the province has been activated in the Almería Science and Technology Park (PITA) , located about 15 km from the center of the capital , and that it is a benchmark in innovation in the province. In total there are 74 companies present at PITA , and all of them can already benefit from download speeds of up to 1Gbps , latencies of less than 10 ms , and the possibility of connecting up to a million devices to the same network without affecting the quality of the connection.

In Andalusia, Vodafone’s 5G coverage is available only in Seville and Malaga. In the rest of the Andalusian provinces, and in many others in Spain, there is still no 5G SA deployments , being the vast majority of 5G NSA, which uses 4G infrastructures . Now, the province of Almería has received its first deployment of 5G SA.

In addition to 5G, Vodafone has provided fiber optic to all PITA with the aim of offering the best services and connection speeds to all companies that request it within the park itself. In addition, they have placed future distributors for the future growth of the park in the event that more buildings are built.

Vodafone has been deploying 5G since 2019 in high-density business, industrial or technological spaces. For example, there are already deployments in the Malaga Technology Park, at La Cartuja Technology Park in Seville and in the Atlas aerodrome in Villacarrillo (Jaén). In the latter, 36 cases plan use 5G Andalusia Pilot.

2,400 workers will benefit

5G not only offers a multitude of improvements for individual users, but companies can carry out a multitude of new applications. In the 74 companies of the PITA of Almería they work 2,400 people. Of them, all those who are from Vodafone and have a mobile compatible with the new technology will be able to get all the performance.

This first deployment of 5G SA in Almería it is the prelude to what is to come in the next few years. The large operators are currently committed to the deployment of 5G, and between now and 2024 we are going to see exponential growth similar to what we have seen in the last decade with fiber optics.