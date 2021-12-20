In 2021, the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies soared 286% year-over-year, lifting a $ 2.17 trillion sector into the stratosphere. But with this vast wealth creation came the explosion of quirky stories across the industry. From the suspicious deaths of multiple crypto evangelists, to cryptocurrency scams involving the hacking of heads of state’s Twitter accounts, to highly touted NFT broadcasts of celebrities staying up for auction, 2021 was truly a wild year for the cyberspace of cryptocurrencies. Without further ado, let’s look at the weirdest stories that wowed blockchain enthusiasts this year.

No. 1. The death of John McAfee

June 23, John McAfee, a crypto evangelist and eponymous founder of the antivirus software company McAfee, was found dead in a Spanish jail cell in an apparent suicide by hanging. The United States, one of the few countries that imposes a tax regime for citizenship, that is, Americans are taxed on their worldwide income each year regardless of their country of residence, had requested the extradition of McAfee for failing to file returns between 2014 and 2018 and allegedly failing to report the proceeds of his crypto projects. McAfee was detained in Spain pending charges of tax evasion from the United States. As early as 2018, McAfee reportedly charged up to $ 105,000 per tweet to promote initial coin offerings on social media.

In another tweet two years earlier, McAfee stated: “If I committed suicide, I didn’t. They beat me”, This led to conspiracy theories about the possibility that the businessman’s death was due to an orchestrated attack. McAfee is remembered for his pioneering adventures in programming, early adoption of Bitcoin (BTC), and his eccentric personality. His claim that “would eat [su propia] p *** e on national TV “if the price of BTC did not reach $ 500,000 in 2020. In November, McAfee’s original software development company was acquired by private investors for $ 14 billion. McAfee is survived by his widow Janice McAfee and her children (of whom McAfee affirmed be at least 47).

Today would have been John’s 76th birthday. As we continue to wait for news from the courts I wanted to share some of my favorite memories of John. To honor John please share any photos you may have taken of or with him using #JohnMcAfeeDidNotKillHimself & #JusticeForJohnMcAfee. pic.twitter.com/5iEQCTi7zx – Janice McAfee (@theemrsmcafee) September 18, 2021

The Twitter account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hacked again in December, with scammers claiming that India had adopted BTC as a national currency, and that 500 BTC is available for immediate distribution to citizens. Indians signing up via a phishing link. The tweet was briefly in the public eye and Modi’s 73.4 million followers before being pulled. The previous year, a group of cybercriminals known as “John Wick” hacked into the Prime Minister’s Twitter account and posted messages asking his followers to make cryptocurrency donations.

There are various hypotheses as to why Modi became the target of these Bitcoin scam hacks. One of the possible motives was revenge for the current Bitcoin scandal in the Indian state of Karnataka. According to Indian media, Karnataka police and government officials have received 12,900 BTC in bribes from hacker Srikrishna Ramesh, who was arrested for hacking three crypto exchanges and other websites in previous years. When asked about the issue by Karnataka’s chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in a meeting with Modi in November, the prime minister reportedly ignored the matter. India is currently facing a chaotic regulatory environment when it comes to the cryptocurrency situation in the country.

Narendra Modi’s deleted Bitcoin tweet | Source: India Today / Twitter

No 3. The “Uno Reverse” of Constitution DAO

In November, a group of retail investors formed a decentralized autonomous organization, or DAO, with the intention of raising money to buy the latest privately-owned printed copy of the United States Constitution at a public auction hosted by Sotheby’s. The Constitution’s DAO raised $ 49 million through Ethereum (ETH) donations from 17,437 participants. However, on the day of the auction, the piece of the Constitution was outbid by Ken Griffin, CEO of Citadel, whose firm owned hedge funds that were shorting Gamestop shares to the discontent of many retail investors promoting the shares. .

Constitution DAO was disbanded shortly thereafter and issued refunds to its stakeholders. Although the investors of the “proletariat” may have nothing to lose but their chains, it is clear that the “bourgeoisie” are not going to allow their chains to be removed so easily.

hi frens, we just sent out the final batch of refunds for those who contributed directly to juicebox after the auction. if you contributed post-auction and before our previously messaged cutoff date of 12/6, you should have received your refund by now.https: //t.co/g7u2ENSoYE – ConstitutionDAO (,) (@ConstitutionDAO) December 11, 2021

No 4. Elon, Tesla and Bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies have been on a wild roller coaster this year, possibly in part to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Promoting meme digital currencies like Dogecoin and aside, Musk’s indecisive approach when it comes to Tesla’s adoption of Bitcoin created and wiped out many fortunes.

In March, Musk sent investors into a buying frenzy after announcing that Tesla would accept BTC as payment for consumers to buy its electric cars. Two months later, the momentum was reversed and turned into a total market defeat after Musk abandoned the plans, citing environmental concerns with mining. Then in October, Tesla said it would reconsider incorporating BTC as a payment method. But through all of this, Musk became more popular as a helmsman guiding retail investors and crypto enthusiasts alike through the storms of the capital markets. He was recently voted Person of the Year by Times magazine.

No 5. Tupac Shakur’s unsold NFTs

For 29 years, former hip-hop journalist Lawrence “Loupy D” Dotson kept a series of photographs of famous rapper Tupac Shakur. The photos were taken at the release party for the rapper’s debut album. ” 2Pacalypse Now ” in 1992, and they were announced for public auction in the form of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, in November of this year. In an interview with Cointelegraph, Loupy D stated: “I also considered photographic exhibitions, museums, all kinds of forms. With NFTs, it’s not just about the asset itself, but the story behind the asset. I knew I had to make my story known to the public. “

The OpenSea auction had notable previous press coverage, including from RollingStone and Fortune.com. For a week, the auction continued. However, not a single piece was sold, out of Tupac’s 18 photo NFTs. To his disappointment, Loupy D removed them from the platform and opened them for private consultations. But to be fair, the photographer may have been asking too much, as each NFT piece had a minimum bid of 25 ETH ($ 100,000). Earlier this year, another artist asked 200 ETH ($ 1 million at the time) for a photo of Tupac Shakur taken 14 days before he was killed in a shooting. That NFT has not been sold even though the price has dropped to 10 ETH. Is it simply asking too much, or has Tupac’s popularity waned? You judge.

