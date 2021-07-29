What was sought to avoid was not possible and now Mexico faces a new rebound in Covid-19. The dreaded third wave is already a reality and is now at its peak. Only during the day of this July 27 were confirmed 17,408 new cases. This is the highest figure since January. While, unlike in the past, now the behavior of the disease among the population has been different.

If during the first two waves the elderly were the most affected, now young people represent the most vulnerable sector. On the one hand, it is influenced by the fact that they are the ones who have yet to receive the vaccine against this new disease. Although there are also some people who have the false belief that they are immune and have resumed their activities without adequate protection measures.

No beds available anymore

For its part, one of the consequences that are already notorious is the increase in hospital occupancy. Every day it increases and now the risk is that the worrying levels registered at the beginning of the year will be reached. In accordance with Millennium There are already 103 hospitals that are saturated in the country, although there are five entities that group the majority:

Mexico City (12 hospitals).

State of Mexico (nine hospitals).

Nuevo León (eight hospitals).

Guerrero (eight hospitals).

Oaxaca (seven hospitals).

In turn, there are 45 hospitals that do not have beds with a ventilator. Some of them are the Manuel Gea González General Hospital in Mexico City and the Hospital Regional de Alta Especialidad in Oaxaca. Also mentioned are the Pachuca General Hospital, the Metropolitan Hospital in Nuevo León and the Uno Regional General Hospital in Culiacán.

When will the third wave of Covid-19 end?

Faced with this situation, now the most important question is to end this rebound in infections. In this regard, Dr. José Ángel Córdova Villalobos, who led the SSa between 2006 and 2011, gave his opinion. He stated that it is very difficult to make a prediction but due to the current behavior the third wave in Mexico it could end in October or perhaps September in the most optimistic scenario.

In that sense, he added that the main difference with respect to the two previous waves is that now mortality is noticeably lower but infections greater. The reason is the application of the vaccine that has maintained a stable rate in recent months. Although it is a favorable aspect, Mexico is still quite a long way from achieving the so-called herd vaccination.

For his part, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been optimistic and emphasizes that before the end of 2021, all Mexicans of legal age will have already received the Covid-19 vaccine. Although now the appearance of mutations such as the Delta Variant are the ones that cause the greatest concern.