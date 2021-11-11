Learning is never finished within the health field because there are multiple innovations that appear every day. Therefore, even after graduating from college, it is necessary to continue with academic training. In some cases it may be through seminars or workshops. In addition, there is also the option of pursuing a master’s degree at a university that offers this modality. Although the truth is that most want to become specialists and to achieve this they face a tough test that takes place every year in our country. Do you know which were the specialties with the lowest scores in the National Examination of Applicants to Medical Residences (ENARM) 2021?

In this sense, facing a challenge of this type requires a lot of preparation. It is not easy because it is a summary of everything seen in the university. Although these are aspects that any general practitioner should be aware of, the pressure placed on applicants is too great.

Changes in ENARM 2021

Similarly, this year there were too many modifications that could affect the performance of the young people. One of the biggest is that for the first time the specialty was chosen not before the exam but afterwards.

In addition, the current context that Mexico and the world is going through must be considered. The health emergency caused by Covid-19 continues. Last year caused a delay in the application of the ENARM and it was feared that this time it would be repeated. In the end it was not like that and everything was carried out for three days although with strong hygiene measures.

Either way, when analyzing the general statistics you can see that there are some specialties that stand out. In the past we already share the ones that got the highest marks And now it is time to find out which ones had the lowest scores in the ENARM 2021 and they are the following:

Family Medicine – 56.6202

Emergency Medicine – 57.4913

Epidemiology – 58.0139

Clinical Pathology – 58.1882

Occupational and Environmental Medicine – 58.3171

Now, when comparing with what occurred at ENARM 2020 It is observed that Family Medicine remains the specialty with the poorest performance in the test. Although the difference is the average of the minimum score because last year it was 21,333 and represents one of the lowest figures in the entire history of the test.

Along the same lines, Epidemiology and Emergency Medicine are two other specialties that repeat within those that achieved the least satisfactory results. For this reason, they are considered among the options in which you can enter with a low score.

In spite of all the aforementioned, in general there was an increase in the general scores for this year compared to what happened in the previous edition.