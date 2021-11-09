Just a few days ago published the results of the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM) 2021. Since then it has been possible to learn more about the statistics that were recorded this year. Although there were several changes from the call to the test there are always some aspects that attract attention. Do you know which were the specialties with the highest scores?

Test of maximum difficulty

In the first instance, it should be noted that the exact number of applicants on this occasion has not yet been revealed. Although if last year they were just over 51 thousand then this time they had to be more. If something has been observed, it is that the figure increases in each edition.

For its part, one of the biggest complaints is that the increase in places has not been adequate. Each year there is a minimum increase that does not correspond to the offer and interest generated by the test. Although that changed in 2020 when for the first time the places granted were doubled.

As a result of the above, there were just over 18 thousand places that were offered. In addition, there was also another innovation and it consisted of awarding a thousand scholarships to study the specialty abroad. It was achieved thanks to the support of National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt) although there is a fundamental condition. All beneficiaries must return to Mexico to work in public hospitals when they finish their training.

But beyond the results that you can consult in this link there is an aspect that always causes interest. These are the specialties that obtained the highest scores in the ENARM 2021.

Before moving on, it should be noted that this year there were 27 options available:

Pathological anatomy. Anesthesiology Audiology, Otoneurology and Phoniatrics. Quality of Clinical Care. General Surgery. Epidemiology. Medical Genetics. Geriatrics. Gynecology and Obstetrics. Imaging, Diagnostic and Therapeutic. Medicine of Physical Activity and Sports. Rehabilitation Medicine. Emergency Medicine. Work and Environmental Medicine. Family Medicine. Internal Medicine. Legal Medicine. Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging. Preventive medicine. Pneumology. Ophthalmology. Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery. Clinical Pathology. Pediatrics. Psychiatry. Radio Oncology. Traumatology and orthopedics.

Now, according to the information published by the Interinstitutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health (CIFRHS), some stand out more than the rest. In particular, there were five that achieved the highest scores in the Mexican category and they were the following:

Internal Medicine – 84.4948

Anesthesiology – 80.4878

General Surgery – 80.3136

Traumatology and Orthopedics – 80.1394

Ophthalmology – 79.4425

One of the aspects to highlight is that the first three places also coincide with the specialties that offer the most places. Therefore, the scores correspond to the high demand that is generated each year.

While with Traumatology and Orthopedics and Ophthalmology the situation is quite different. For the first, 912 places were offered in the category of Mexican doctors this year. While for the second there were barely 261, so it is one of the options with fewer open spaces.