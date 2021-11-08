After months of arduous preparation for the 2021 National Examination for Medical Residency Applicants (ENARM), application day finally arrived. But from the previous nervousness he went to the later one to know the results. Although this year there were multiple changes The final list with the selected pages has already been published. From this information, several conclusions can be obtained, such as the specialties that offered the fewest places.

In that sense, the last couple of years has seen an increase in the number of places on offer. It is necessary to remember that until the 2019 edition only two out of 10 applicants got a residency. With this, most of the young people could not fulfill their dream of being a specialist.

Increase in the number of places available

In this way, in the 2020 exam, the vacancies were doubled. Thanks to this action, of the 42,423 professionals who supported it, 18,173 were selected, which represented a historical acceptance percentage of 42.2 percent. In comparison, in the previous examination the percentage was 26.4 percent.

Although it is an important advance, it is not enough. Still just over half of those who take the exam are rejected. Therefore, it is necessary that the increase in places be maintained in order to end the deficit of specialists that has existed in Mexico for decades.

But now is the time to find out the specialties that offered fewer places in the ENARM 2021. The information is taken from the statistics published by the Inter-institutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources in Health (CIFRHS).

Legal Medicine – 0

Sports and Physical Activity Medicine – 12

Preventive Medicine – 12

Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging – 23

Quality of Clinical Care – 35

In that sense, from the moment of choosing a specialty, it was announced that there would be no offers for Legal Medicine. While the CIFRHS has indicated that there is the option of increasing the places because the process has not yet concluded.

Due to last minute changes, there are still doctors who have not chosen their specialty. Therefore, the final figure could present a variation in the following days.

Either way, one of the annoyances of the hopefuls is that the biggest promise of this year has not been fulfilled. At the time, the Ministry of Health (SSa) published a newsletter in which he assured that this year 30 thousand places would be offered to study the specialty. Although the reality is that until now only 17,940 have been awarded when considering both Mexicans and foreigners.