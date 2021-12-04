The price factor is always something key and more when we talk about Apple devices. And while it is true that they are not cheap, they are not the most expensive either. And to this we must add the possibility of being able to buy them for less money thanks to offers such as those of Amazon , who offer them with discounts on a regular basis.

This year we have more AirPods than ever on the market. From the “basic” 2nd and 3rd generation AirPods, to raising the bar in ranges such as the ‘Pro’ and ‘Max’. Among them they have different designs, the majority being normal headphones, while the AirPods Max are headband, offering an even wider range of colors.

The best available Apple product

Unfortunately, the driver crisis is causing all brands to have production problems and therefore shipments are being delayed excessively. At Apple we can clearly see it with the iPhone and iPad, but not with the AirPods. Headphones are the ones with the best stock and therefore you can count on fast shipments that arrive in time for Christmas.

The perfect headphones in your ecosystem

If you have an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and / or Apple TV, these are the best headphones for them. And they offer perfect integration, even allowing automatic switching between devices without the need to touch a single button. And on top of that, we must add that, although they are not so integrated, they are also compatible with Android and Windows.

Very TOP sound functionalities

In addition to taking a very balanced sound quality for granted in all of them, we can also find very interesting functionalities such as noise cancellation in the AirPods Pro and Max. In addition, except for the 2nd generation, all the others have functions such as Spatial Audio to listen to music in 360º, as well as compatibility with sound in Dolby Atmos in applications such as Apple Music.

Obviously there are many more reasons and even of these we could say much more. But if you needed something clear and concise, we think it is more than enough for you to take the step and make the best gift of the holidays. And, as we have already said previously, it is also a perfect time for you to take the step to get some if you did not have one, since you also deserve to enjoy them.