The 5 products your skin needs to survive the cold

Alcohol-free facial cleanser

In winter season, the best thing you can do for your skin is to change your facial cleanser for an alcohol-free one, as this ingredient can worsen dry skin, typical of the cold season. It is best to opt for a creamy cleanser and, if you use toner or astringent, avoid them.

Our recommendation: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle FacialClenaser | 248 mxn | For sale at Amazon

Moisturizing hand cream

For whatever reason, we tend to forget about our hands when it comes to skin care. However, this season it is essential to take care of them, as the wind and cold dry them out and make them feel stiff, dry, and therefore old. Remember to apply cream after washing your hands or being in contact with water.

Our recommendation: Shea Hand Cream | 185 mxn | L’Occitane

Blocker

In winter the sun is still harmful, and you have surely noticed that the skin suffers it more than in other seasons. Therefore, using sunscreen is essential. Not only will you keep the youth of your skin for longer, but you will prevent the appearance of skin cancer. If you live in the city, use one that has protection against pollution. Remember that your FPS must be at least 30.