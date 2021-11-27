Rauw Alejandro

Enjoying quite a considerable success, that of Puerto Rico, began its trajectory in 2016 and since then it has captivated audiences with singles such as “Todo de ti” and “Algo magico” ”. In addition, he has collaborated with great exponents of music such as Selena Gómez, Jennifer López, Nicky Jam, Anuel AA, among others.

Nathy Peluso

In the Latin American music scene, few proposals are as interesting as that of the Argentine Nathy Peluso, who takes salsa as a starting point to make and break a series of Latin genres at will, creating a unique mixture of sounds and that lands at the festival after winning a Latin Grammy.

Uzielito Mix

A flagship character of the CDMX, the DJ has managed to place himself as the greatest exponent of Mexican perreo and his popularity has catapulted him to festivals such as the Primavera Sound of Spain. Now, like a star of the scene, he returns to conquer the Flow Fest.