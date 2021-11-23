Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) represents a threat to public health and to the development of nations, which is why all sectors of government and society are required to carry out antibiotic control measures, experts agreed. national and international by participating in the virtual forum: “Action against antimicrobial resistance in times of pandemic.”

At the meeting, organized by the General Health Council (CSG), as part of the activities of the World Antimicrobial Use Awareness Week, which are held from November 18 to 24, the secretary of the CSG, José Ignacio Santos Preciado, highlighted that, in 2018, our country established the National Strategy for Action against Antimicrobial Resistance.

In this regard, the technical deputy director of the CSG Committee and the Executive Board, Irma Aguilar Delfín, explained that among the attributions of this body is the classification of antibiotics in the National Compendium of Health Supplies (CNIS) that fulfills the commitment action plan established by the World Health Organization (WHO) on this matter.

He explained that with the use of the AwARe-CNIS tool it will be possible to have antimicrobial consumption data in public health institutions and described the success story of the General Directorate of Naval Health of the Secretary of the Navy, which has maintained the use of antibiotics in the “Access” category at the levels recommended by the WHO as targets for 2023.

The director of the Center for Research on Infectious Diseases of the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), Celia Alpuche Aranda, said that, to help mitigate the antimicrobial resistance it is necessary to have microbiological information and information on the use of these drugs in the community setting and in human and animal health care. Action and control programs should also be established based on available scientific evidence.

Mexicans seek information on some antibiotics

The INSP researcher, Federico Zumaya Estrada, said that in our country the indiscriminate use of antibiotics increased in Mexico during the COVID-19 pandemic, which may impact on the increase in bacterial resistance.

In this regard, Zumaya Estrada indicated that people searched the internet for information on five antibiotics: azithromycin, clarithromycin, moxifloxacin, ceftriaxone and levofloxacin. Consultations increased or decreased at the same time as COVID-19 cases in Mexico.

In turn, the head of the University Commission for the Emergency Care for Coronavirus and coordinator of the University Health Research Program of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, (UNAM), Samuel Ponce de León Rosales, said that in the world resistance is growing to antibiotics, third-generation cephalosporins and essential drugs to treat pneumonia and nosocomial diseases, which are the last option for treatment. Currently, half of the cases no longer respond to these drugs.

He pointed out that resistance to antibiotics will increase mortality, treatment costs and medical interventions will be more expensive and less accessible.