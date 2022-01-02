The last week of the year 2021 were many the most read notes on the Merca 2.0 portal. From notes where consumers complained about the poor service provided by some brands.

But also the farewell to the social networks of the public figure Carlos Muñoz. It was precisely this topic that has aroused the greatest interest among Merca2.0 readers,

Find out what other information generated the interest of our readers during the last week, the five most read articles on the portal are listed below.

Carlos Muñoz says goodbye to social networks and thus announced his departure:

Carlos Munoz published a message on his social networks where he says goodbye to them and acknowledges that his character has fallen into excesses such as frivolity, with all kinds of content for which the way he expresses himself from employees, waiters who attend his lectures or being heavily criticized for his “fortune” or actual ability to operate business.

The link of the note: https://www.merca20.com/carlos-munoz-se-despide-de-las-redes-sociales-y-asi-anuncio-su-salida/

“I’m never going to take a trip for 14 pesos”; Didi’s driver shows the other side of the coin

A Didi driver has shown his dissatisfaction on Twitter with the platform, since he was also a “victim” of dynamic rates; However, this does not file a complaint due to an excessive price in terms of cost, but because of the low income represented by taking a trip of 14 pesos, showing an event that is not usually seen as often on social networks compared to the complaints from users, showing “the other side of the coin.”

The link of the note: https://www.merca20.com/jamas-voy-a-take-un-viaje-por-14-pesos-conductor-de-didi-muestra-la-otra-cara-de-la-moneda/

User asks Smart Fit for reimbursement and brand answers with gaslighting: “You have a debt with us”

The manipulative practice known as gaslighting has little to be defined, but a long time to be practiced. We have seen the last related case with the complaint that the actor César Ramos made on his social networks, who revealed how the famous chain of gyms Smart Fit sent him a letter asking him to settle the debt he has with the company.

The link of the note: https://www.merca20.com/usuario-reimbursement-a-smart-fit-y-marca-contesta-con-gaslighting-tienes-un-deudo-con-nosotros/

Customer Says Goodbye to Uber; dynamic rate prevented him from going to the Oxxo

A user on social networks has shown his dissatisfaction with Uber, a brand that seems to have accompanied him for a considerable period of time and numerous trips, but to the east he wanted to go to an Oxxo, the dynamic rate of the brand wanted to charge him 200 pesos, so He chose to say goodbye and remove the application from his mobile device.

The link of the note: https://www.merca20.com/cliente-se-despide-de-uber-tarifa-dinamica-le-impidio-ir-al-oxxo/

They received an unexpected “Christmas bonus” due to a Santander mistake

There is nothing worse for the image of a bank than making a security mistake; this happened in the UK to Santander, which is trying to recover 130 million pounds (about 175 million dollars) that it accidentally paid on Christmas day.

The “beneficiaries”, according to the Daily Mail, were around 75 thousand people and companies who received payments by mistake.

Santander will have a difficult time getting the money back because it was sent to recipients belonging to a wide variety of other banks, such as Barclays, HSBC and Nat-West.

The link of the note: https://www.merca20.com/santander-deposita-por-error-us-175-millones-a-75-mil-clientes-y-puede-que-no-los-recupere/

