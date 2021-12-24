After having had a much better 2021 than some anticipated if we talk about video game launches, 2022 looks to surprise us on more than one occasion thanks to the premieres that are already confirmed and that will surely give a lot to talk about once they are there. reaching the market officially. The good news here is that basically there is something for everyone and for all current platforms, so we are sure, you will be very pleased in one way or another. For this reason, we decided to prepare a special list in which we talk about the five games we look forward to the most for this new year. We await your comments in this regard and of course Happy 2022!

Horizon Forbidden West

Of the most painful delays that we had to live in 2021, which left Playstation without no exclusive first party for the holiday season. Despite the disappointment that the above produced, we have to understand that the developer studios continue to fight the ravages of the pandemic, so this type of action was undoubtedly to be expected. Leaving aside the above, everything points to Horizon Forbidden West becoming one of the great protagonists of 2022 thanks to the great formula on which it is based and which proved its enormous value with what was Horizon Zero Dawn on the PS4. From what has been shown, Aloy’s new adventure is going to be gigantic and extremely exciting in every way. We can’t wait for this game to hit the PS4 and PS5 on February 18.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Another one of those projects that just didn’t look like the end. After a spectacular reveal during E3 2019, Dying Light 2: Stay Human entered a very complicated stage of development that was surely exacerbated by the whole issue of the pandemic. Looking closely at what happened to its Polish compatriots due to the hasty launch of Cyberpunk 20077, Techland decided to take several steps back and better not launch its new game at the end of 2021 as originally planned. The good thing is that the title paints to be a great zombie sandbox where the decisions we make will have an important impact on the world we travel through, not to mention that we come from a great experience with the first game. Expect to do a lot of parkour to take down thousands of the undead when Dying Light 2 premieres on February 4.

Starfield

Chances are, of all the games on our list, this one has the highest chance of being delayed and actually being released until 2023. Anyway, we have to stay with what disagreement with Bethesda and Xbox, Starfield will be launching officially on November 11, 2022, so we can only wait with our fingers crossed for this to happen. Leaving aside the above, it is extremely exciting that the authors of Fallout and The Elder Scrolls are working on a new open world RPG that will now take us to explore the stars. It is difficult to speak more precisely about what it is and what Starfield is going to propose, because so far little has been shown, but what we have seen, we are extremely excited. Without a doubt, it is shaping up to be the strongest card of Xbox Studios not only in the party season, but throughout the year.

Elden ring

FromSoftware has become one of the most recognized studios in the entire medium, this thanks to its work with the Dark Souls series, as well as games like Bloodborne or more recently, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which by the way, is won the Game of the Year recognition at The Game Awards 2019. Thanks to all this, every time Japanese authors are about to release a new title, the entire industry comes to a standstill. This February 25, we will witness his vision of an open world game that, of course, part of his well-known formula. A few weeks ago, several of us had the opportunity to test his demo and yes, it is truly spectacular, so undoubtedly, we would put it as one of the greatest candidates to win the title of Game of the Year in 2022, yes, we are before one of those games that just can’t fail.

God of war ragnarok

Without fear of being wrong, we can say that one of the greatest games of the past generation of consoles was God of War, which took extremely important risks by basically reinventing the formula on which this iconic franchise worked, not to mention the way in which he continued with the story of Kratos and the new form that he gave him as a character in every way. The above could not stop there and in a short time we already knew that Santa Monica Studios was working on a sequel. Despite the fact that God of War Ragnarok still does not have an exact release date, PlayStation has reiterated on more than one occasion that this title will be arriving in 2022 on the PS4 and PS5. Needless to say, we bite our nails to already have the next chapter in the life of the always angry god of war among us.