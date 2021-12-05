The new Hyundai i20 is now available from European dealers. Hyundai’s very interesting utility vehicle has released important and numerous novelties in its last generational change. We list the 5 keys of the new i20. From the design to the electrified mechanical section through technological equipment.

The third generation of Hyundai i20 has completed its landing in European dealerships. Hyundai’s very interesting utility vehicle has undergone a comprehensive renovation. A generational change that has allowed the South Korean manufacturer to increase its commitment to the B segment and, more specifically, with its subcompact model. We must bear in mind that he deals in a category where competition is voracious.

The new i20 boasts exterior design, technological equipment and, more importantly, it has finally succumbed to electrification. And is that Hyundai It has taken advantage of the entry into the scene of the new generation to adapt its model to the new times. Times in which connectivity, electrification and electrification gain prominence. Throughout this article we review the 5 keys of the new Hyundai i20 to focus the spotlight on the most relevant news.

Video comparison of the new Hyundai i20 with two of its main rivals, the Ford Fiesta and the Toyota Yaris

1. A more passionate and modern design

The first point that we must analyze is, without a doubt, the one corresponding to the exterior design. The generational change has allowed the i20 to adapt to the new design philosophy “Sensuous Sportiness” that Hyundai is applying to all its new models and, in a special way, getting closer to its “big brother”, the Hyundai i30. The differences with respect to the outgoing model are more than remarkable.

At the front, the enormous grille that connects directly with some light groups with led technology and a hood with several fine lines. The side view presents a fluid silhouette and, ending our tour at the rear, we have horizontally arranged riders visually connected to enhance the feeling of width. And by the way, we should not overlook the discreet but obvious diffuser.

The rear seats of the Hyundai i20

2. A spacious cabin and superior practicality

Leaving aside the exterior, if we have the opportunity to enter the cabin, the first thing that will attract our attention with respect to the previous model is that the available space has been significantly increased. In this regard, Hyundai underlines how important it has been increase both width and wheelbase. This translates into more space for rear seat passengers.

On the other hand, it should be noted the boot space, since it has been increased by 25 liters, offering 351 liters in total for luggage. Although it is not the largest cargo volume in its segment, it is above the average in its segment and on a par with models such as the SEAT Ibiza.

The new Hyundai i20 boasts technological equipment

3. A connected car

If we make ourselves comfortable in the driving position, we will quickly be enveloped by a digital and connected environment. And it is that the most equipped versions of the new i20 boast of technology in terms of connectivity. There’s a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and, what is even more relevant, a 10.25-inch central touch screen to operate the infotainment system.

To offer the best connectivity, the new i20 includes technology Hyundai bluelink to access various online digital services. Real-time traffic status or weather information is some of the information that can be consulted.

The new Hyundai 20 has finally succumbed to electrification

4. Electrification and the ECO label

With regard to the mechanical section, as we have pointed out at the beginning of the article, the new i20 has had to adapt to the new times. Times in which sustainable mobility is gaining prominence at an accelerated pace. Finally, and unsurprisingly, Hyundai’s utility vehicle has succumbed to electrification. More specifically to the 48 volt light hybrid technology (MHEV).

The range is made up exclusively of gasoline engines. The power range covers from 84 hp to 120 hp (leaving aside the radical and sporty Hyundai i20 N). An important part of the engines are electrified and, therefore, they shine the DGT ECO environmental badge

(General Directorate of Traffic) with all the mobility advantages that this entails.

The Hyundai i20 boasts active and passive safety equipment

5. Extensive safety equipment

Last but not least, we must mention the security provision. The new i20 is equipped with an important list of driver assistance systems in which the navigation-based intelligent cruise control and intelligent speed limit assistance stand out. It is important to take into account the segment in which this model fights.

It is also equipped with the e-Call emergency call system which allows emergency services to be contacted at the push of a button, or automatically in the event of an airbag deployment.