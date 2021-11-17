The 5 iPhones with the longest battery life

We rank the 5 best iPhone by battery life, if you want an iPhone with great battery, watch out.

IPhones have greatly improved battery life, outperforming the latest competing models hands down. There are many iPhone models with a large battery and we have decided to order the top 5. To do so we have not taken into account the actual capacity of the battery, but the duration of this when playing video.

The iPhone with more battery

These are the 5 iPhone models with the longest battery life:

iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone with the highest capacity battery Apple has ever made It is also, of course, never the iPhone with the longest battery life ever:

Battery capacity: 4,352 mAh.

Battery life playing video: 28 hours .

. Size: 6.7 inches.

Weight: 240g.

iPhone 13 Pro

Despite having a lower battery capacity, in terms of hours of video playback it is the second longest thanks to its ProMotion screen.

Battery capacity: 3,095 mAh.

Battery life playing video: 22 hours .

. Size: 6.1 inches.

Weight: 204 g.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max completes the podium, which at the time was the largest iPhone also included a huge battery allowing you to last all day.

Battery capacity: 3,687 mAh.

Battery life playing video: 20 hours .

. Size: 6.7 inches.

Weight: 228 g.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

The iPhone that forever changed the view we had that iPhones had little battery lifeThanks to its large size, it has a huge battery.

Battery capacity: 3,969 mAh.

Battery life playing video: 20 hours .

. Size: 6.5 inches.

Weight: 226 g.

iPhone 13

Despite being quite restrained in size, Apple has expanded the size of its battery, making it one of the iPhone with the best battery on the market:

Battery capacity: 3,227 mAh.

Battery life playing video: 19 hours .

. Size: 6.1 inches.

Weight: 174 g.

These 5 iPhone models have excellent battery lifeNormally, the Max models are the ones that offer the most capacity, but as you can see, the small models also have a lot to say.

