A few days ago they were published the results of the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM) 2021. Although it was a different edition from all the previous ones, the excitement and nervousness remained. There were many promises and although some were fulfilled, others were not and that has caused disappointment in the applicants. In the same way, although a stage has already concluded, the allocation of places is now missing. But before moving on, do you know which were the hospitals that offered the most places?

Applicants’ main complaints

First of all, one of the aspects that have caused the most anger in young people should be mentioned. These are the irregularities that the digital platform of the Interinstitutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health (CIFRHS) had. There are not a few cases that reported that the website did not allow registration in a timely manner. Although the authorities have denied all the accusations and affirm that everything worked correctly.

Similarly, one of the biggest promises made by the Ministry of Health (SSa) is that this year 30,000 places would be offered. At first it caused excitement because it is the largest figure in the entire history of the event. But in the end it was not true and to date many feel cheated.

Before moving on to the hospitals that offered the most places in ENARM 2021, the general figures should be analyzed. This year a total of 49 thousand 479 young people took the test and this confirms the interest of doctors to study a specialty. Although only 17,936 of them got a place.

In this way, what was promised was not fulfilled and there was even a setback. In last year’s ENARM they were selected 18,173 young people. So now there were 237 fewer spaces.

While making a breakdown, where there was an increase was in the places for foreign doctors. Last year there were 263 places and this time 420 were awarded.

How will the places be distributed?

But now, for those who passed the exam, the next step continues, which is to choose a hospital to do their specialty. For some it is a rather complicated decision but for others not because since they were in college they had a clear idea of ​​their favorite option.

In that sense, from the statistics published by the CIFRHS You can find out which hospitals offer the most places in ENARM 2021. The list is headed by the following hospitals.

Spanish Hospital – 62

ABC Medical Center – 44

Civil Hospital of Culiacán – Autonomous University of Sinaloa – 37

Southern Medical Clinic Foundation – 36

Puebla University Hospital – BUAP – 35

One clarification is that hospitals of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) or the Ministry of Health (SSa) were not taken into account. The reason is because the disaggregated data does not appear on any of them.

The information offered indicates that in the case of the IMSS it will receive 9,040 new residents, but it is not explained how they will be distributed among its units. While in the ISSSTE there will be 1,936 students in training and in the SSa there will be 4,251.

In either case, all applicants must continue with the entire hospital selection process. While finally on March 1, 2022, the courses will begin to train the next generation of specialists in Mexico.