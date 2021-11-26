They are already available in Disney + the first two episodes of the Marvel Studios series dedicated to the archer Hawk Eye, but if you’ve been wanting more, you can read the compilations that Panini comics has released on the occasion of the series premiere.

Hawkeye started out at Marvel as a villain. He changed sides, consolidated himself as a secondary luxury and was part of The Avengers. Although he was not one of the most popular or most powerful, he has always been on the lists of characters most loved by readers.

But it was in 2012 when the popularity of Clint Barton, Hawkeye, skyrocketed thanks to his intervention in the film. The Avengers and at the beginning of the publication by Marvel of the Hawkeye series written by the North American Matt Fraction and drawn by the Spanish David Aja. Both authors impressed on the character strength, humor and charisma; and so did Jeremy Brenner when playing the archer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

But since 2005, another Hawkeye, linked above all to the group Young Avengers, he was building a reputation in the comics of the Marvel Universe. Inspired by Clint Barton, young Kate Bishop decided to enter the world of superheroes and follow in the footsteps of her source of inspiration. It would be in the aforementioned Fraction and Aja comic series where the two Hawkeyes would share adventures on a regular basis, and later from coast to coast of the United States.

The first adventures took place mainly in Brooklyn, some of them closely related to the humble building that Clint had moved into and the people who inhabited it, and whom our heroes had to protect from criminals; a situation that will remember, and very much, a certain Sherwood Forest archer dedicated to defending the popular classes from the threats of their oppressors. It is that stage of Fraction and Aja that has directly influenced the television series that Disney + has released this month, both in plot concepts and in the recognizable iconography of the Valladolid cartoonist: the Russians in tracksuits, Lucky the dog, the graphics with targets and arrows on the covers.

To all of the above we must add a Kate Bishop played by Hailee Steinfeld who transfers to the series the chemistry that is generated between both characters in the pages of the comic.

Panini Cómics has published the comics starring both heroes in all their stages and below we offer a selection of the most outstanding works.

INTEGRAL MARVEL. HAWK EYE BY MATT FRACTION AND DAVID AJA

This is undoubtedly one of the best Marvel comics of the 21st century, an acclaimed stage that unites the fates of the original Hawkeye with those of her successor, Kate Bishop.

Clint Barton, seasoned professional. Kate Bishop, talented rookie. Two Hawk-Eyes hanging out, exchanging arrows and teaming up. Two bow colleagues, without other ties that unite them. Clint’s life is complicated enough, with an ex-girlfriend, an ex-wife, a girlfriend and a redhead with the car of his dreams. Plus, an army of tracksuit-clad gangsters want back the building Clint just bought. We also have a dog with a nose for crime and a taste for pizza. Oh, and Madame Mask, a killer clown and Barney, Clint’s rebellious brother. With days off like these, fighting Thanos alongside The Avengers doesn’t seem like such a bad idea anymore.

Screenwriter Matt Fraction and cartoonist David Aja form the creative team of a comic unlike any other, capable of accumulating no less than four Eisner Awards and starting from the premise of wondering what Hawkeye does when he’s not with The Avengers to answer with an intelligent work, which expands the drawn narrative and challenges the reader’s intelligence.

This compilation contains Hawkeye # 1-22 and Annual # 1 USA and Young Avengers Presents # 6 USA and features the participation of Matt Fraction, David Aja, Javier Pulido, Steve Lieber, Jesse Hamm, Francesco Francavilla, Annie Wu, Alan Davis and Mark Farmer.

INTEGRAL MARVEL. HAWK EYES OF JEFF LEMIRE AND RAMÓN PÉREZ

Generations of Hawk Eyes, past, present … and future come together to explore their experiences and redefine the meaning of the name, the legacy they carry.

The entire stage of Jeff Lemire (Gideon Falls, Old Man Logan) and Ramon K. Pérez (Tale of Sand, Wolverine and The X-Men) follows the events narrated in Marvel Integral. Hawkeye by Matt Fraction and David Aja.

Clint Barton has Kate Bishop by his side again. Both archers embark on a new adventure in which past and present collide. Kate and Clint will question what it means to be Hawkeye.

The compilation contains All-New Hawkeye # 1-5 and vol. 2, # 1-6 USA.

HAWK’S EYE: FREE FALL by Matthew Rosenberg and Otto Schmidt

After a showdown with The Hoodie goes terribly wrong, Hawkeye is given a new mission, which will place him in the crosshairs of one of New York’s most dangerous villains. Meanwhile, a new Ronin has entered the scene.

Contains Hawkeye: Freefall # 1-6 USA.

MARVEL YOUNG ADULTS: HAWK’S EYE 1: PRIVATE DETECTIVE by Kelly Thompson, Leonardo Romero and Michael Walsh

Hawkeye is back … No, not that Hawkeye, but Kate Bishop, the former member of the Young Avengers. Now is the time for you to enjoy your own comic, in which you return to Los Angeles to make a difference and win over a whole new generation of readers.

Contains Hawkeye # 1-12 USA.

MARVEL YOUNG ADULTS: HAWK’S EYE 2: WEST! by Kelly Thompson, Leonardo Romero, Stefano Raffaele and Stefano Caselli

Kate Bishop embarks on an intergenerational adventure through time with a young Clint Barton. Back in the present, Kate reaches out to her old friend Clint for help with a problem, but… it is he who needs her help! Clint has gotten into big trouble, and that means both Hawkeyes must run a wild race through Los Angeles, trying to stay ahead of their deadly foes! And the West Coast Avengers are back, with Kate and Clint at the helm!

Contains Hawkeye # 13-16 USA, Generations: Hawkeye & Hawkeye USA and West Coast Avengers # 1-4 USA.