The 5 cryptocurrencies to watch out for this week: BTC, MATIC, NEAR, ATOM, HNT

If Bitcoin rises from its current level, it could boost the price of MATC, NEAR, ATOM, and HNT in the short term.

After holding above $ 50,000 on Christmas Day, Bitcoin (BTC) faced selling pressure on December 26. One of the reasons for the possible fall in the price of Bitcoin is the increase in entries on the Binance exchange. Data analytics account Material Scientist said that Binance entries could be due to “a new player”.

Although Bitcoin is almost certain to fall short of PlanB’s floor model price projection of $ 135,000 for December, the creator of the stock-to-flow pricing model is still bullish. He said that Bitcoin’s price at $ 51,000 remains within one standard deviation of the model, keeping the forecast of $ 135,000 for this halving cycle in play.

Daily view of cryptocurrency market data. Fountain: Coin360

Several asset managers have added Bitcoin to their portfolios in 2021, but former UK Chancellor Lord Hammond warned retail investors to be “extremely cautious” when investing in cryptocurrencies.. He said that “it is almost certainly not suitable for retail investors as a primary investment category.”

Let’s study the charts of the top 5 cryptocurrencies that can lead the recovery of the cryptocurrency sector in the coming days.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin broke above the 20-day exponential moving average ($ 49,832) on Dec 23, but the recovery hit a roadblock at the 38.2% Fib retracement level at $ 52,314.. This indicates that the bears have not yet given up and are still selling on rallies.

Daily chart of the BTC / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The BTC / USDT pair formed a Doji candlestick pattern on December 24, indicating uncertainty between bulls and bears. This indecision was resolved lower on December 25 and the price has slid to the 20-day EMA.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is just below the midpoint and the 20-day EMA is flat, which indicates a balance between supply and demand.

If the price rebounds from the current level and rises above $ 52,314, it will indicate that sentiment has turned positive and that traders see declines as a buying opportunity.. The pair could rally to the 50% retracement level at $ 55,500 and later to the 61.8% retracement level at $ 58,686.

Conversely, If the bears pull the price below the 20-day EMA, the pair could drop to the 200-day SMA ($ 47,569) and then to $ 45,456. A breakout and close below this level could open the door for a possible dip to $ 42,000.

4-hour chart of the BTC / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The pair is attempting to form a cup-and-handle formation that will complete if it breaks out and closes above the overhead resistance of $ 51,936.33. This reversal setup has a target at $ 58,313.81.

This positive view will be invalidated if the price turns lower from the current level and breaks below $ 49,600.. This could lead the price to $ 47,920.42. If this support also cracks, the decline could extend to $ 45,558.85.

MATIC / USDT

Polygon (MATIC) has been in a strong uptrend. Although the bears posed a stiff challenge at $ 2.70, the bulls did not give up much ground and have pushed the price to a new all-time high today.

Daily chart of the MATIC / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

If the bulls hold the MATIC price above $ 2.70, MATIC / USDT could start the next leg of the uptrend. The pair could rally to $ 3.41 first and if this level is crossed, the bullish move could hit the psychological mark of $ 5.

The 20-day EMA to the upside ($ 2.30) and the RSI in positive territory suggest that the bulls are in control. If the price turns lower and breaks below the 20-day EMA, it will suggest that the current breakout was a bullish trap. The pair could drop to $ 2 and subsequently to $ 1.73.

4-hour chart of the MATIC / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

After struggling to break above and stay above $ 2.70 on three occasions, the bulls have finally managed to break through the resistance. However, the bears are unlikely to give up easily and will again try to stop the bullish movement at the resistance line of the ascending channel.

If the price turns lower from the current level and breaks below the 20 EMA, the pair could drop to $ 2.42. This is an important support to defend by the bulls, since if it breaks, the pair could fall towards the 200-SMA.

Conversely, If the bulls push and hold the price above the channel, the bullish momentum could increase further.

NEAR / USDT

The NEAR protocol token NEAR gained momentum after breaking above the descending wedge pattern on December 23. This drove the price above the stiff resistance at $ 13.23, signaling the resumption of the uptrend.

NEAR / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The bears are unwilling to let the bulls get away with it and are aggressively defending the $ 16 level.. The NEAR / USDT pair formed an inside candlestick pattern on December 25, indicating indecision between the bulls and bears.

If the price breaks below $ 14, the pair could drop to $ 13.23 and then to the 20-day EMA ($ 11.11). A strong bounce at any of these levels will suggest that sentiment remains positive and that traders are buying during dips.

If the bulls push the price above $ 15.93, the pair could rally to $ 17.95. This bullish view will be reversed if the bears sink and hold the price below the 20-day EMA.

NEAR / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

On the 4-hour chart, the pair is consolidating between $ 14.20 and $ 15.93, which is positive.. The 20 EMA is sloping up and the RSI is in the positive zone, suggesting that the bulls have the upper hand.

If buyers push the price above $ 15.93, the pair could resume the uptrend. On the other hand, if the price breaks below the 20 EMA, the pair could drop to $ 13.23. This level will likely act as strong support, but if it breaks down, the next stop could be $ 11.50.

ATOM / USDT

Cosmos (ATOM) broke and closed above the resistance line of the descending channel on December 25., indicating that the downtrend may be over.

Daily chart of the ATOM / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The 20-day EMA ($ 25.91) has started to rise and the RSI has entered positive territory., indicating that the bulls have the upper hand. If buyers hold the price above the channel, the ATOM / USDT pair could rise to $ 33.60 and then to $ 38.

If the price turns down from the current level or above resistance and breaks below the 20-day EMA, it will suggest that traders continue to sell on rallies.. Then the pair could drop to the 200-day EMA ($ 24.12).

4-hour chart of the ATOM / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart shows that the pair gained momentum after breaking and closing above the 200 SMA.. The bears tried to stop the bullish move at $ 30 and pull the price down, but the bulls successfully defended the 20 EMA.

This suggests that sentiment has turned positive and traders are buying during dips. The pair could rally to the $ 33.60 to $ 34.15 zone, where the bears could put up stiff resistance.

If the price goes down and breaks below the 20 EMA, it will suggest that the supply exceeds the demand. That could open the doors for a possible decline to $ 26.37. and then up to 200-SMA.

HNT / USDT

Helio’s HNT token bounced off the strong support at $ 25 and broke above the 20-day EMA ($ 35.38) on December 16. The bears tried to pull the price back below the 20-day EMA, but The bulls bought during the slide and extended the rally to $ 43.40 on December 23.

Daily chart of the HNT / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The bears are defending the upper zone between the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $ 42.14 and the 61.8% retracement level at $ 46.18. This has pushed the price back to the 20-day EMA, which is an important level to watch out for.

If the price rebounds from the current level, buyers will try to push the HNT / USDT pair above the upper zone. If they get it, the pair could rally to $ 51.94.

Conversely, If the bears sink the price below the 20-day EMA, the pair could drop to $ 29.94. If it breaks down and closes below this level, the pair could fall as low as $ 25.

HNT / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The bears are defending the resistance above $ 42. Although the bulls carried the price above this resistance, they were unable to sustain the higher levels. This could have caught the aggressive bulls, leading to a correction.

The 20 EMA has flattened out and the RSI is close to the midpoint, indicating a balance between supply and demand.

If the bears pull the price below the 200-SMA, the correction could deepen further and the pair could fall to $ 30. On the other hand, if it breaks and closes above $ 39.50, the pair could reach $ 42. If it breaks out and closes above this level, the uptrend will resume.

Points of view and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade involves risk, so you should do your own research when making a decision.

