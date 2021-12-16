Health is always the most important thing, but it is not enough to wish it. Sufficient investment is also required to support this sector and make it flourish. The current situation the world is going through has shown it, although it should always have been that way. The countries that allocate more resources to this area are usually those that have a better quality of life among their inhabitants. With this in mind, now is the time to get to know the best specialty hospitals that Mexico has.

It is difficult to talk about it because for decades it has been a forgotten sector. To get a clear idea, Mexico invests about three percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in health. On the other hand, countries like Denmark, Sweden and Canada allocate up to triple that. If you aspire to be like them, you must make a change of priorities.

Similarly, the result of this lack of interest can be seen in the worrying shortage of health professionals facing Mexico. To date, it is estimated that 200,000 are needed to meet the recommendations of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Now, it does not mean that everything is done badly in the country. In fact, there are top-level hospitals that are an example for Mexico. In addition to having qualified medical personnel, they also stand out for their facilities with state-of-the-art technology.

In this sense, there are different jobs that are in charge of qualifying medical units. Precisely this year the América Economía portal published the Ranking of Clinics and Hospitals corresponding to this 2021. It is a work in which hospitals throughout Latin America are compared to identify those of the highest quality.

Top-level Mexican hospitals

As part of this analysis, five Mexicans appear who are considered among the best specialty hospitals in the region. Therefore, they are a source of pride for the country and it is about the following:

Médica Sur – Mexico City

Children’s Hospital Teletón de Oncología – Querétaro

Hospital Zambrano Hellion – Tec Salud – Nuevo León

ABC Campus Observatorio Medical Center – Mexico City

Hospital San José – Tec Salud – Nuevo León

It is important to mention that the final selection includes 61 hospitals from 11 Latin American countries. While the ranking was made from seven dimensions.

Patient safety (23.5%). Human capital (22.5%). Capacity (18%). Knowledge management (10%). Efficiency (11%). Prestige (10%). Dignity and patient experience (5%).

For now, if you are interested in knowing the ranking of the best specialty hospitals, you can check it at this link.