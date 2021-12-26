The year is ending and it is time to recap which have been the best non-fiction readings, especially in the field of popular science, that have passed through our hands.

Here are the five titles that have impacted me the most or that I have enjoyed the most, either for their prose, their ability to evoke images, their originality or their number of necessary or groundbreaking ideas per page. Naturally, Nor are all who are, nor are all who are, but it is a personal selection based on the books that were published in 2021 and that I have been able to read, that is, basically a sample of about a hundred titles. Let’s go there.





The ichnofossils or fossil tracks are the paths created by the passage of creatures, the footprints left by ancient footprints, the marks of teeth … all of them witnesses to the weight of the organism that was once there. They are a type of footprints, one of many that David farrier, Professor of English Literature at the University of Edinburgh, has captured in this extraordinary book entitled Footprints: the world we will leave behind.

2. ‘The Map of Wonders’ by Caspar Henderson

The map of wonders, delightfully edited by Ático de los Libros, is not just a book. They are glasses, goggles, lenses that focus near and far, a microscope and a telescope. A different way of looking at the world around us. A great scrutinizing eye, capable of penetrating all the layers of the onion mixing erudition and poetry in equal parts to show us, first, that ignorance is to affirm that Frankenstein is the monster, then what culture is to know that Frankenstein is not the monster and , Finally, deduce what wisdom is to know that Frankenstein is the monster.

3. ‘How to be human’, by Camilla Pang

Camilla Pang He has never felt normal because he is not: he has ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder), ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) and GAD (Generalized Anxiety Disorder). Pang only feels safe when she reads science. Through the lens of science, it all makes more sense. And it is through this worldview that your non-neurotypical brain processes the world effectively. Get closer to his way of seeing it, it gives us perspective.

4. ‘Noise: A Failure in Human Judgment’, by Daniel Kahneman

The Nobel Prize in economics Daniel kahneman, in his latest book Noise, a flaw in human judgment, focuses on analyzing cognitive noise: where it is, how we can identify it and, also, the strategies that exist to mitigate it.

5. ‘The dangers of morality’ by Pablo Malo

I have not met people more dangerous, perverse and simple, as well as insufferable, than those who believe they are doing good and are apostolate of their Manichean combat against evil. This I could have signed Bad paul, or any of the thinkers and researchers you cite in your book, The Dangers of Morality: Why Morality Is a Threat to 21st Century Societies.

