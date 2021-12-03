In recent years, tumors have been among the leading causes of death in our country. According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), between January and August 2020 they were responsible for 60,421 deaths. While most patients also tend to have other serious problems such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension. That is why the important thing now is to know what are considered the best hospitals to care for cancer patients in Mexico.

Problem on the rise in Mexico

It is a complex issue because since 2000 the mortality of patients suffering from it increased by 20 percent. The main reason is because the vast majority of cases are identified in advanced stages. When that happens, the chances of suffering short-term, high-impact consequences are very high.

This is due to several reasons, including the lack of regular medical check-ups. While another large percentage of the population has distorted the word fortress. To date, they consider that small pains are not important and that is why they do not pay attention to them. All the time they take to see a doctor causes the disease to progress to advanced stages.

Top-level hospitals

To return to the topic of the best hospitals to care for cancer patients in our country, it is quite complex to do an analysis among hospitals. Although there is HospiRank, a work created by Global Health Intelligence (GHI), a leading research company in the health market in Latin America. Its work is based on data from HospiScope, the world’s largest database.

Every year it presents the results of its analysis at the Latin American level. There are more than a thousand health centers that are compared to identify the most outstanding. And just a few days ago he published the results corresponding to 2021.

The list of the best hospitals to care for cancer patients is headed by the five that achieved the highest results. In this case, four aspects were considered. Cobalt therapy number, linear accelerators, radiation therapy machines, and stereotactic mammography machines.

The first thing that can be observed in the results is the centralization of our country. The top five are in Mexico City. All are recognized for their extensive experience and have top-level specialists. The problem is that in other states and rural areas the opposite occurs because there are not even hospitals with equipment.