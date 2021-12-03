The excitement for the premiere of Stone ocean does not stop. Like other productions, fans have their favorite episodes from the anime. While measuring the popularity of a series with more than 100 chapters is somewhat difficult, sites like IMDB have managed to gather the necessary information to create a fairly concise list of the best episodes that Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure has for us. In this way, below we will tell you which are the best-rated chapters of this anime, and why.

5.- Another One Bites the Dust, Part 2

The climax of Diamond is Unbreakable It is made up of two parts. The first of these is an adaptation of the arch of Another One Bites the Dust, where Kira Yoshikage, the main antagonist, acquires a new ability and it seems that victory is finally within his grasp. However, fate has other plans. Not only did David Productions do a fantastic job of representing the time loop that we see here, but the atmosphere that was created, where we see a gray Morioh full of rain, is the perfect setting for the events that eventually unleash in the conclusion of Diamond is Unbreakable.

4.- The Final Mission From The Boss

Golden wind, a fifth of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, is divided into two sections. The first of this positions Giorno, Bucciarati and company with the mission of reuniting Trish, the daughter of the enigmatic boss of the criminal organization known as Passione, with her father. This chapter is the beginning of the conclusion of this first story, where the Stand of this mysterious character is finally revealed, and where the relationships and objectives of our protagonists change quite radically. Similarly, the background in Bruno’s life is a factor that managed to captivate the public. Once again, the animation studio does a fantastic job of rendering one of the most confusing skills in this entire series on screen.

3.- Beneath a Sky on the Verge of Falling

SPOILERS FOR GOLDEN WIND NEXT

After several attempts to uncover the identity of Passione’s boss, Giorno and his team finally arrive at a location that hides a crucial clue to this mystery. However, things do not go as planned, and the death of an important member of the team ends up affecting all the protagonists. Fortunately, the sacrifice was not in vain. The entire section related to the dream of the character in question, as well as its ending in the story, are some of the saddest parts in the entire anime, and this is where usually all fans cry to say goodbye to a faithful ally.

2-. Goodbye, Morioh – The Heart of Gold

The last chapter of the anime and manga of Diamond is Unbreakable manages to successfully conclude the fight between Kira and Josuke. While Hirohiko Araki’s original work does a good job of closing this part, David Productions blew himself away once again by presenting us with a series of completely new scenes where we can see how the people of Morioh manage to enjoy their lives. after a chaotic summer of 1999.

1-. The Mystery of King Crimson

After the episode that was The Final Mission From The Boss, The Mystery of King Crimson is officially the conclusion of the first half of Golden wind. Here we not only say goodbye to a character, but put a plan in motion that will change the fate of all the main characters, especially Bruno. Not only is the animation top-notch, but a supposed death is capable of moving all the fans. Without a doubt, a very, very well deserved place.