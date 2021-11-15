As with other emulators, many of the games should not be obtained for free if you did not buy a copy or the creator of the game allows it, so we cannot put direct links.

It is also true that, for those legal and permitted cases, you can easily google the title next to the word ScummVM.

So, if you want to go back in time to a time with much more fun and less worry, hold on, we are starting.

1. The day of the tentacle (Maniac Mansion II)

There has been a real war for the game that should be put on the recommendation podium, but as I write this, it wins Day of the tentacle.

This game is the cream of adventure games from point and click, with a hilarious story and original mechanics not seen in other games of this type, such as managing several characters in a coordinated way to advance.

A mad scientist, a sinister mansion and a group of friends will give you probably the best hours you will remember in a long time.

2. The secret of Monkey Island

Okay, just for the story, the humor, and the charisma it exudes, this could have been the # 1 recommendation as well.

Yes Day of the tentacle it was the pinnacle of what could be achieved with graphic adventures of this style, The secret of Monkey Island it was the game that broke the molds and he realized the enormous possibilities of this class of titles when they had an excellent script.

Guybrush Threepwood wants to be a pirate and will live a thousand adventures to achieve it, all fun and endearing.

Of course there are The Secret of Monkey Island 2, LeChuck’s Revenge, and The curse of Monkey Island, also highly recommended.

3. Loom

Another LucasArts title, which deserves to be here for its tremendous originality And because, when it came out 31 years ago (almost nothing), it surprised everyone by its mechanics in the use of music and character.

A magical world, of great guilds and magic, awaits you in Loom.

4. The Dig

If space is your thing, you will love this game.

The Dig is a graphic adventure that takes us to the surface of an asteroid that threatens Earth. NASA veteran Boston Low is sent along with his team to examine the meteorite’s surface.

What they will find there will unleash a lot of events that will allow them to uncover the mysteries of a strange alien race.

5. Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis

LucasArts took advantage of its SCUMM engine to unite two things that we all love, the graphic adventures and indiana jones.

On The fate of Atlantis we put on our hat and whip to enjoy a very stylish story Indy that, the truth, gives a thousand turns to the movie of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

It is true that the latter is not very difficult, but seriously, if you have always wanted to put yourself in the shoes of our favorite archaeologist, this is your best option.

So now you know, dust off the memories that, with these recommendations, you can play the best ScummVM adventures anywhere.