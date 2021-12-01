The current Covid-19 pandemic has caused several direct damages but also others indirectly. To care for infected patients it has been necessary to neglect other services and now the consequences are beginning to be observed. To date, the fear still remains in part of the population to go to a hospital because they consider that they are places where they can be infected. For this reason, the lists with the organs most required for transplants in Mexico have seen a worrying increase.

In this regard, the National Transplant Center (Cenatra) announced that it promotes the reengineering of the national policy of organ and tissue donation by strengthening the 32 state councils and centers on the matter. Also with proposals to modify norms, guidelines and institutional agreements to expand the possibility of improving or saving the lives of more people, said its general director, Salvador Aburto Morales.

What organs are most in demand?

In that sense, he added that currently there are 22 thousand 794 people who are registered on the waiting list to receive an organ or tissue. In some hospitals the interventions have already begun to be resumed but there is still no complete return to normality. Most of the people who require this service are between 15 and 35 years old. While the most required organs for transplants are the following:

Kidney – 17,186

Cornea – 5 thousand 195

Liver – 237

Heart – 53

When coordinating the virtual course “Clinical, legal and bioethical foundations of organ and tissue donation processes for transplantation purposes”, the director of Cenatra highlighted the cost-benefit of transplants, by allowing patients to resume their work and school activities and social.

He pointed out that organ and tissue donation and transplantation is a priority in the National Health System and requires the sum of efforts to improve practices and meet the growing need of patients who depend on this intervention.

The general director of Cenatra said that the objective of the course is to create synergy between managers and work teams to strengthen the response capacity of donation and transplantation programs.

The Commissioner for Evidence and Risk Management of the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), Hermilo Domínguez Zarate, specified that the regulation on transplants gives certainty of good sanitary practices throughout the process.

He said that the authorizations issued by Cofepris provide certainty that hospitals that carry out procurement and / or transplantation activities are safe and broadly decisive.

He underlined Cofepris’ commitment to work with Cenatra to strengthen the health surveillance of the establishments, detect irregularities, review health licenses and update the National Transplant Registry, among other activities.

The Cofepris official assured that there is a will to face the growing demand for organs and tissues imposed by the complex health profile, which can be met with the constant promotion of donation, until it becomes part of the culture.

The director of Health Insurance Policies of the Economic Analysis Unit of the Ministry of Health, Araceli Camacho Chairez, agreed on the importance of sensitizing the population to increase donation, especially cadaveric, as it is a cost-effective intervention that allows to benefit a greater number of patients.