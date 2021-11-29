The 4 cheapest high-end mobiles of the moment: Xiaomi, realme ...

If you are thinking buy a mobile you may have gotten used to the idea of buy a mid-range. Hearing about high ranges is usually related to very high prices that are close to 1,000 euros / dollars. It is true that in the market there are many smartphones of this price, but there are also others much cheaper that are a very good option. Today we are going to leave you with the 4 cheaper high-end mobiles of the moment. They are very powerful, they have good designs and good cameras. And some cost less than 300 euros/Dollars!

The cheapest high-end smartphones from Amazon

We have taken a tour of Amazon to see which high-end devices are cheaper. We have very good news for you, as there are 4 models launched in 2021 that you can buy for less than 500 euros / dollars. There is one that you can buy for less than 300 euros / dollars at the time of writing these words.

Xiaomi POCO F3

Right now there is no high end 2021 cheaper than the POCO F3. This device was launched a few months ago with an interesting price and the offers that are appearing on the Internet leave it as the best option. It is cheaper than many mid-range!

Count with one Snapdragon 870, a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 33W fast charging, a 48 MP camera and much more. And the best thing is that you can buy it for something less than 300 euros / dollars right now. Is the best smartphone quality / price ratio of the moment!

realme GT Neo 2

East realme It is a model quite similar to the POCO F3 with slight improvements and a different design. It is also more expensive, although in offer it is possible to buy it for 369 euros / dollars on Amazon. Is the second cheaper high end that you can find.

It also has a Snapdragon 870 processor and a AMOLED display at 120 Hz. The improvements are found in 2 GB more of RAM, a 64 MP camera, a fast load of 65W and the support for 5G networks. Right now it is in 369 euros / dollars consolidated as one of the best offers of the month.

realme GT 5G

With this smartphone the company takes a good leap in performance. In addition to some cosmetic changes, Realme has included a Snapdragon 888 in this realme GT 5G. This makes it the cheapest smartphone with this processor you can buy.

Its list of features is similar to that of the GT Neo 2, but with more quality in certain components and the extra power. By 429 euros / dollars you can take home a real high-end beast.

Black shark 4

Other Xiaomi smartphone that has a good price is the Black Shark 4. Its aesthetic gaming makes it a very good option for users who usually play on mobile. It costs less than 500 euros / dollars and offers a spectacular list of features.

In relation to price / power it is less interesting than the previous realme GT 5G, although its design and 144 Hz display are other extras that offer a better experience when playing. Right now in Amazon is for 464 euros / dollars.

Any of these mobiles offers a very good experience of high-end on Android. Choosing one or the other is up to you, as each one has some more or less interesting details. What is clear is that you can buy a cheap high-end mobile without having to spend 1,000 euros / dollars.