Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation is the most compact speaker that you can put anywhere in your house to always have Alexa close at hand.

It is the most famous speaker in the world. This little 3rd Gen Amazon Echo Dot It has become during the past Black Friday one of the best-selling products in the world. Part of the fault is its low price and that the newer models were either missing or with deliveries by January 2022.

The reality is that there are serious supply problems for this smart speaker, at least on Amazon, because it is still available. in MediaMarkt for only 18.99 euros, one of its lowest prices.

3rd Gen Amazon Echo Dot in MediaMarkt

Although the cost of delivery in MediaMarkt is 1.99 euros, it can also be collected for free in stores, so if you have a fence it is surely more worth it to come and collect it in person.

And if you want this speaker as a gift, right now MediaMarkt is the one who can save your life, because on Amazon, where it is also worth 18.99 euros, no stock until the end of december.

The worst thing is that even Amazon advises on its website that it is one of the products that will not arrive in time for you to give it away for Christmas.

3rd Gen Echo Dot is one of the more compact speakers than Amazon has. It has microphones to listen to you give orders or ask questions of Alexa, your virtual assistant. It can be used with Alexa or as a speaker to put on music, news or podcast.

With more than one of these Echo Dot speakers you can create a multi-room sound system. It is compatible with applications such as Spotify, Apple Music or Amazon Music.

If you are a person who has installed plugs or smart bulbs, this small speaker can solve you to manage them because with a simple voice command like “Alexa turn on the light in the living room” it will understand you and turn on that bulb or bulbs.

No stock issues at MediaMarkt, not like on Amazon. But if you buy it on Amazon because you don’t mind that it arrives between the 21st and the last week of December, it has free shipping.

