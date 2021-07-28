The 3DS receives a surprise update

Although a couple of days ago it was revealed that credit cards could no longer be used in the Nintendo 3DS In different regions, the Big N is not ready to say goodbye to this notebook yet. Thus, It was recently revealed that this platform received a new update.

Completely unexpectedly, the 3DS received its 11.15.0-47 update today. The last time we saw similar work was in November 2020. According to the official website of Nintendo in Japan, This release improves the system’s Internet browser and the “Recovery Mode SSL System Component”.

While this indicates that Nintendo has not forgotten about the 3DS and still intends to provide you with support when needed, the attention that this console has been decreasing over time. In this way, it is only a matter of time before this platform reaches its final end.

Via: Comicbook

