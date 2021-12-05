After 10 years of continuous growth, global car production experienced a decline in 2019, with a decrease of more than 5%. That year, approximately 92 million vehicles were produced worldwide. The decline in car production continued well into 2020 due to factory closures due to the economic crisis. And now, the chip shortage isn’t helping either. The accumulated data for the first half of 2020 already showed a drop of 23% compared to the previous year.

Although its decline is coming, it does not mean that companies have provided us with spectacular designs for decades. The most successful models have undergone numerous reviews over time, sometimes holding onto the market for decades. During the more than 100-year history of the auto industry, companies like Ford, Chevrolet, and Mercedes-Benz have produced some truly iconic ones.

This graphic designed by Alan’s Factory Outlet and published in Visual Capitalist lists the 35 vehicles with longest production runs of all time. As we can see, successful models come in many shapes and sizes, and from a variety of manufacturers.



The 35 most manufactured cars in all history.

You can see the graph in its maximum resolution here.

A look at all these wheeled colossi

Ford began selling its first truck in 1925, which was essentially a Model T with a flatbed in the rear. This design was a discovery because allowed people to carry cargo, raw materials and other items with relative ease. Then, in 1948, Ford introduced the F-series pickup. The pickup became one of the company’s best-known and most profitable models, and is currently in its fourteenth generation.

While the fundamental shape of the F-series has not changed, Ford’s best-selling model owes much of its success to constant innovation and technological improvements. In 2015, the F-150 became the first pickup to feature an all aluminum body, reducing its weight by 225 kilos, which resulted in better fuel economy and driving dynamics. Ford is also credited with bringing turbocharged engines into the mainstream.



Evolution of the Ford F series over the years.

First introduced in 1953, the Chevrolet Corvette is considered America’s most iconic sports car. It has a reputation for delivering performance similar to that of its more expensive foreign rivals, combining unique styling elements with a successful motorsport experience. For most of its history, the Corvette was a rear-wheel drive coupe with a front-mounted V-8 engine.

It also featured pop-up headlights for several generations, but the design was eventually phased out due to stricter regulations. Chevrolet drastically changed the Corvette formula for its eighth generation, which was launched in 2020. The engine is no longer in the front of the car, but is positioned directly behind the occupants.



Evolution of the Chevrolet Corvette.

The Mercedes S-Class is widely recognized as the global benchmark for luxury sedans. Since its introduction in the 1950s, the S-Class has continually introduced new innovations that improve comfort and safety. The 1959 S-Class (nicknamed W111) was the first production car with front and rear crumple zones, structural elements that absorb the impact of a collision.

The 1978 S-Class (W116) introduced electronic anti-lock brakes (ABS), which prevent the tires from locking up when braking suddenly and is included in all modern automobiles. The 1991 S-Class (W140) was the first car to feature double-glazed windows, which improve insulation and reduce road noise. And the S-Class 2021 (W223) introduced the first rear seat airbag of the world. A reference in the automotive world.

And which are the most producing countries?

World governments have announced a ban on the sale of new gasoline vehicles from 2035. This heralds a huge shift towards battery power and gives automakers the opportunity to reinvent their most iconic models. For example, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is a fully electric SUV that borrows both the name and style of the famous pony car Of the brand.

German brands are taking a different approach when creating a completely new range for their EV models. This includes the Audi e-tron, BMW i, and Mercedes EQ lineups, implying that their existing gasoline models could be coming to an end.

And who are the countries that currently manufacture the most? It is quite obvious. First: China. The country’s production in 2019 resulted in the completion of nearly 26 million motor cars, or about 28% of all cars and trucks produced in the world. Approximately 83% of its production went to the manufacture of personal cars, while the other 4.3 million vehicles were for commercial use. With sales of 6.2 million vehicles in 2019, SAIC Motor Corporation Ltd is the largest manufacturer.



Map of the best-selling cars in each country in the world.

USA produced just 11 million cars and trucks in 2019, but still, it is the world’s second-largest automaker, with just under 12% market share. Although its passenger car production was lower than Japan and Germany, the US produced almost twice as many commercial vehicles as any other country, even five times more than Japan. General Motors Company is the number one company in the country, with a 17.4% market share.

Japan produced 9.7 million vehicles in total in 2019, or about 10.5% of all vehicles manufactured globally. In 2017, Japan exported 4.71 million cars, trucks and buses. This figure increased 2.3% in 2018 when the country exported 4.82 million vehicles.

The major German car manufacturers, including Volkswagen AG, BMW AG and Daimler AG, produced approximately 4.7 million cars in total in 2019. This figure represented a 9% drop compared to 2018 production levels and a decrease of 17.4% compared to 2017 production levels. As of August 2020, Germany had manufactured approximately 2 million passenger cars during the first eight months of 2020, 36% less compared to the same period in 2019.