Xiaomi also signs up for the offers before 11.11 and Black Friday. Today, for a limited time, the 32-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1 It is at an all-time low price.

100 euros discount, but only for a few hours

Xiaomi televisions, presented just a few months ago, are very complete. In this case, eThe 32-inch model is the simplest in the range, but it maintains many of the features that make the P1 range so interesting.

Although we are in a time when the big inch reigns, This Smart TV can be perfect for the kitchen, the living room or even the bedroom.

It has a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It has 8 GB of internal storage and 1.5 GB of RAM to be able to move the operating system.

It is ideal for watch series and movies through Android TV, although in a timely manner. It has a fairly careful design, with fairly thin frames.

Limited Time it has dropped from 289 euros to just 189 euros. In order to get the discount, you must add the 32-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1 to the cart and, later, add the following code: 40MITVP132.

Please note that this promotion will only be available until tonight.