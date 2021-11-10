Xiaomi also signs up for the offers before 11.11 and Black Friday. Today, for a limited time, the 32-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1 It is at an all-time low price.
100 euros discount, but only for a few hours
Xiaomi televisions, presented just a few months ago, are very complete. In this case, eThe 32-inch model is the simplest in the range, but it maintains many of the features that make the P1 range so interesting.
Although we are in a time when the big inch reigns, This Smart TV can be perfect for the kitchen, the living room or even the bedroom.
It has a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It has 8 GB of internal storage and 1.5 GB of RAM to be able to move the operating system.
It is ideal for watch series and movies through Android TV, although in a timely manner. It has a fairly careful design, with fairly thin frames.
Limited Time it has dropped from 289 euros to just 189 euros. In order to get the discount, you must add the 32-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1 to the cart and, later, add the following code: 40MITVP132.
Please note that this promotion will only be available until tonight.
Xiaomi Smart TV P1 32 Inches (Frameless, HD, Triple Tuner, Android 9.0, Netflix, Google Assistant, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB) [Modelo 2021]