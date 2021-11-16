If something has confirmed the current Covid-19 pandemic it is the importance of the health field. It is not a whim but a necessity for any country. Having a sufficient infrastructure and the right number of doctors and nurses is essential to combat any problem. That is why now is the time to analyze what is happening in the region to which Mexico belongs. Do you know which are the best hospitals in Latin America?

You fight against all adversities

If something characterizes this area, it is the deficient investment that is destined to the health field. A constant is to observe abandoned hospitals or with old facilities. When that happens, those affected are not only patients but also health workers because they cannot exploit their capacities.

It is frustrating that while new developments in the medical field are constantly appearing, obsolete equipment persists within some hospitals. In the end, a vicious circle is generated that has no end.

On the other hand, not all health centers are the same because some have managed to stand out. They are the best hospitals in Latin America and there is a study that was responsible for making this distinction.

In this case we refer to HospiRank, work created by Global Health Intelligence (GHI), a leading research company in the healthcare market in Latin America. His work is based on data from HospiScope, the world’s largest database of hospitals.

Top quality health centers

A few days ago he published the results regarding his analysis of 2021 with the best hospitals in the region and it is the following.

Argentina

HOSPITAL COLONIA “DOCTOR EMILIO VIDAL ABAL”

SANATORIO GÜEMES

ITALIAN HOSPITAL OF BUENOS AIRES

HOSPITAL “DR. JC PERRANDO “

SAMIC PEDIATRICS HOSPITAL “PROFESOR DR. JUAN P. GARRAHAN “

Brazil

HOSPITAL DAS CLÍNICAS DA FACULDADE DE MEDICINA DA UNIVERSIDADE DE SÃO PAULO

HOSPITAL CENTRAL DA SANTA CASA DE MISERICÓRDIA DE SÃO PAULO

PORTO ALEGRE CLINIC HOSPITAL

GERAL ROBERTO SANTOS HOSPITAL

IRMANDADE DA SANTA CASA DE MISERICÓRDIA DE PORTO ALEGRE

chili

REGIONAL CLINICAL HOSPITAL “DR. GUILLERMO GRANT BENAVENTE “

HOSPITAL “DR. HERNÁN HENRÍQUEZ ARAVENA “

ASSISTANCE COMPLEX “DR. SÓTERO DEL RÍO “

SALVADOR HOSPITAL

BARROS LUCO TRUDEAU HOSPITAL

Colombia

HOSPITAL SAN VICENTE FOUNDATION

IPS UNIVERSITY HEADQUARTERS CLÍNICA LEÓN XIII

VALLE DEL LILI FOUNDATION

CLÍNICA GENERAL DEL NORTE SA

PABLO TOBÓN URIBE HOSPITAL

Mexico

GENERAL HOSPITAL OF MEXICO “DOCTOR EDUARDO LICEAGA”

CIVIL HOSPITAL OF GUADALAJARA “FRAY ANTONIO ALCALDE”

UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL “DR. JOSÉ ELEUTERIO GONZÁLEZ “

CIVIL HOSPITAL OF GUADALAJARA “JUAN I. MENCHACA”

CENTRAL MILITARY HOSPITAL

Peru

NATIONAL HOSPITAL “GUILLERMO ALMENARA IRIGOYEN”

NATIONAL HOSPITAL “ARZOBISPO LOAYZA”

NATIONAL HOSPITAL “CAYETANO HEREDIA”

NATIONAL INSTITUTE “MATERNO PERINATAL”

REGIONAL HOSPITAL CUSCO

In order to make the selection, more than 140 data per hospital were considered. Some of the main ones are the amount of equipment installed, beds and personnel. Also medical technologies, consumables and pharmaceutical products. In addition, the opinion of the patients themselves about the spaces to which they go to be treated was taken into account. While if you are interested in knowing the study with the best hospitals in Latin America today you can do it at this link.