Broadly speaking, a general decrease in Covid-19 cases in Mexico. In part it has been thanks to the national vaccination campaign that is progressing steadily. The start of the Immunization application for all youth 15-17 years of age. But amid the hubbub now there is a downside that could ruin this winter. These are some states in which an upturn in infections is already observed and could be the beginning of the fourth wave.

In the first place, the most recent report from the Ministry of Health (SSa) indicates that during epidemiological week number 44 there was a decrease of five percent in estimated cases of COVID-19 compared to the previous period.

In this way, a total of 18,905 people presented signs and symptoms related to the disease in the last 14 days. The figure represents 0.5 percent of the total reported during the pandemic. In addition, 3,214,630 people have recovered since the first case was registered.

Regarding vaccination against Covid-19, to this day, 75 million 497 thousand 762 people have been immunized. Of these, 63 million 495 thousand 569, which represent 84 percent, have a complete scheme, and 12 million 02 thousand 193, that is, 16 percent, started their scheme.

States where there are already signs of a fourth wave of Covid-19

Everything seems favorable at the national level, but when analyzing what happens in each entity, the results are different. In this regard, the head of the Nuevo León Health Secretariat (SSNL), Alma Rosa Marroquín Escamilla, acknowledged that there is a rebound in Covid-19 cases. He added that after November 1, 203 patients were registered. It is thought that it could be the result of the Day of the Dead meetings and outings to tourist destinations by part of the population. Now the consequences can be seen.

A similar situation occurs in Baja California Sur where a slight increase in infections is also reported. So far La Paz and Los Cabos are the cities where the most cases are reported.

While in Baja California there is also a rebound in Covid-19 cases at the moment. In fact, it is the only entity in the country that remains in orange color in the epidemiological risk traffic light. Since the peak of the third wave of infections, it has not been able to recover.

On the other hand, due to the drop in temperature and the arrival of the influenza season, it is predicted that between December and January the third wave of Covid-19 could occur in Mexico. Therefore, despite the favorable results obtained in much of the country in recent weeks, it does not mean that the problem is over.