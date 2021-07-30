The current health emergency has left many lessons and has also caused a constant update in knowledge. The clearest example can be seen with children and young people because at first they were thought to be immune to Covid-19. It was even said that they could not be infected but experience has shown that this is not the case. While the appearance of the Delta Variant has become the world’s biggest problem.

Now, with respect to Mexico, there is now a third wave of Covid-19 that has set off alarms. The increase in daily infections is the clearest sign that the pandemic is not over. While, unlike the previous two, now young people and adolescents are one of the most affected groups. One of the reasons is because many of them have not been vaccinated. In the same way, it also influences that many have lost respect for the disease and do not follow basic hygiene measures.

The most dangerous variant in the world is already in Mexico

Regarding the Delta Variant, it has been increasing in our country and it is expected that within a few months it will already represent the majority of cases. Only at the beginning of July the Mexican Consortium for Genomic Surveillance (CoViGenMex) analyzed just over three thousand samples and found that this mutation was already present in 20 states of the country.

While at the time it was in Carmen beach where the first case of a child infected with this mutation was detected. Since then, infections in minors have increased. So now one of the most common questions is how one of these cases can be identified.

How to identify it?

About, The universal indicates that there are three main symptoms caused by the Delta Variant in children. Based on current evidence, its main characteristics are the following:

Sneezing

Headache

Cough.

In that sense, the picture is usually closer to a conventional flu. That is why any suspicion should be seen immediately with a doctor to corroborate or rule out the contagion. Even now there are different spaces in shopping malls where rapid detection tests are carried out at no cost.

Although if the test result is positive then a more detailed examination should be carried out to analyze if it is a case of the Delta Variant. In any case, the maximum recommendation is to continue with the basic measures of care and hygiene. Current evidence has shown that no one is exempt from the disease.

Precisely because of the above, the position of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador about resuming face-to-face classes as soon as possible has been criticized. The proposal presented indicates that in August they would return to the classrooms although none of the minors has received at least one dose of the vaccine, which would be quite risky.