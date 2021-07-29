The release of details about the new that MIUI 13 will bring is more and more frequent, which It is expected to debut in the month of August of this year in China.

The most recent leaks indicate that the MIUI 13 shell will introduce some new features. These are: a innovative control center, Natural Touch 2.0, and one RAM expansion technology of which there was already some knowledge thanks to previous leaks.

Likewise, MIUI 13 will also have new app icons, effects and animations, and of course with new sources. Similarly, the company is preparing to introduce an innovative feature called as Gesture Turbo 2.0. This feature is designed to smooth gesture animations.

The most recent leaks also highlight the introduction of another new feature called “small window«. Although this The new feature seems to closely resemble the floating windows that emerged in Android 11.

For its part, the control center will receive some changes to have a more optimal space. For example, media control notifications can be moved to the control center from the notification panel.

Similarly, the Asian company is developing a new function called Natural Touch 2.0 for MIUI 13, which will allow users to obtain more realistic feedback regarding touches, swipes, and gestures. This according to the different intensities and the user’s previous configuration.

As mentioned above, MIUI 13 is expected to be presented in the month of August. It is presumed that he could appear in the conference dedicated to the next Xiaomi Mi Mix 4.