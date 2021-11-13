At first glance, its curved screen design stands out. It also has the NXTVision technology company and uses AMOLED panels. TCL is recognized worldwide for the manufacture of televisions, so its screens are a complete delight .

It is true that they do not boast of performance compared to the other brands in the sector, but lately we can see how some of the launches that they arrive in Spanish territory they meet the expectations placed on them. These are the 3 best TCL mobiles that you can buy in Spain.

In terms of performance, it has a Snapdragon 675. It is not one of the most powerful, but it does provide a very competent performance capable of run virtually any application. Of course, not of the highest quality. If you hurry you can get him with a discount of almost 50%.

TCL 20 SE

It’s one of the cheaper terminals of the company and as a consequence it does not enjoy enviable properties. Although given its price, it is a recommended option for anyone who needs a device for a basic and long-term use.

By a figure close to 120 euros you can get a phone with an autonomy that you will hardly find in other brands at similar prices. This is thanks to his battery of nothing more and nothing less than 5000 mAh. It does not have a very powerful processor, but it will give you access to a large number of software.

TCL 20 R 5G

If you are looking for a complete alternative, economical And that allows you to enjoy 5G, the TCL 20 R 5G is a safe bet. It is one of the latest launches of the company in Spain, but this does not mean that its cost is high.

Its specifications are very versatile. Again we find the use of technology NXTVision, but, unlike the first case, this one uses IPS panels. Even so, the visual quality stands out in excess, something to which its 90 Hz refresh rate also contributes.

In other aspects it is also very striking like its MediaTek DImensity 700, which will give you a average yield and without any complications. On the other hand, you will have several days of autonomy with its 4500 mAh battery since it is not a terminal that consumes excess energy. But the best without a doubt is what we have commented at the beginning of this device, for just over 200 euros you can connect to 5G networks.