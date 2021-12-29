After two seasons of absence, Fernando Alonso returned to Formula 1 in 2021 and, after completing his first year in Alpine colors, he has selected his three best moments.

The 2021 season of Fernando Alonso It has been more uneven than ever for a rider who has always stood out for being consistent and relentless on the track. But the absence of two years took its toll and it took a few races for the Spaniard to regain his best version.

Finally he did, giving us great performances and getting back on the podium of the Formula 1 at the Qatar Grand Prix after seven years without doing it. But his 98th podium in the premier class was not the only highlight of the year for Alonso, who has selected his three best memories of 2021.

Hungarian GP

For Fernando Alonso, the best memory of the year is not his podium, but the victory of Esteban Ocon at the Hungaroring. A triumph that filled Alpine with joy, as it marked the brand’s first victory in Formula 1.

That day, Fernando Alonso was vital for his partner to reach the top, since kept Lewis Hamilton at bay for 11 laps, thus cutting off the progression of the seven-time world champion and allowing the Frenchman to retain the lead in the final laps.

“The first of my three best moments is Esteban’s victory in Hungary,” says Fernando Alonso. «I know it was not my victory, but I felt it equally as an incredible moment for the team. Everyone was very happy and I was also very proud of everyone at Alpine.

Qatar … and Bahrain

Fernando Alonso’s other two special moments in 2021 happened in the Middle East. One of them, how could it be otherwise, was the podium of the Qatar Grand Prix, in which the Asturian went up to the drawer seven years and nine months later having done it for the last time in 2014, his last season at Ferrari.

«In second place I have to choose my podium in Qatar. I had waited so long for it to happen … So that memory has to be on my list », admits Fernando Alonso.

“The third, I would say, was Bahrain. The first race felt like a very exciting event for me, I was coming back to F1 with the Alpine team and I had extra pressure. There were many eyes on us on that first date and that was also a very special day, “concludes the Spaniard, who started ninth in that first race and, after an exceptional first lap, was in a direct fight for points when his car suffered. a breakdown in the brakes as a result of a sandwich wrap.