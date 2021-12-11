We show you some of the best campaigns that were launched or revived this week, starring Spider-Man, Carmen Salinas and Samsung.

Between December 6 and 10, many things happened in terms of marketing, marketing, advertising, etc., but also in different areas, all of this, of course, reported by social networks, which have become that great stage for the brands and their campaigns.

Carmen Salinas and Emperor Cookies

Undoubtedly, the news that shocked the most in Mexico was the death of the actress Carmen Salinas, who for several days had been hospitalized in a coma.

According to official information that was published in the official networks of Carmelita Salinas, the actress passed away on December 9 and, since then, it has not stopped being a trend. For this reason, this week he revived the iconic campaign he did together with Emperor Cookies.

The ad came to light in 2015, in which the famous guards of the brand appear to defend the actress from an unfaithful man, which has been discovered on Tinder, one of the most used dating apps of the moment.

If at the time, this campaign caused a sensation, now, with the recent death of Carmen Salinas, it has gained value again, because, in reality, it is one of the last great appearances of the actress.

Spider-Man and Paris Saint-Germain Football Club

Another of the characters that has attracted the most attention in recent weeks is Spider-Man, who on December 15 will see his new film launch, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has also caused a great fury among fans. and on social media.

As part of a well-thought-out strategy, this week the superhero appeared at the facilities of Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, where the Argentine Lionel Messi currently plays.

However, on this occasion, the stellar “signing” was Spider-Man, who even appeared showing off the jersey with the number 10, a fact that, in football terms, means something very big.

On Instagram and other social networks, you can see a campaign of photos and videos where Tom Holland poses with the number 10 shirt and his name printed in different places of the Paris club stadium.

In addition, they published a video with images of the actor in the facilities of the institution that leads Ligue 1 in France and is already classified for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Spiderman: No Way Home opens on December 15 in theaters in Mexico and on December 16 in other Latin American countries.

Samsung and singer Sabrina Carpenter

Singer-songwriter, actress and producer Sabrina Carpenter partnered with Samsung to create an original Christmas campaign, engaging her fans and publicizing the benefits of Galaxy.

Inspired by union and friendship, it was Francis Ford Coppola’s granddaughter, Gia Coppola, who directed the short films presented to three pairs of fans. All as part of We Are Social Australia’s joint work for the brand.

Each video was written exclusively for his fans and, using the life stories sent to him, along with his producer and co-writer Leroy Clampitt, as well as co-writer Skyler Stonestreet, Carpenter constructed a unique Christmas narrative.

The campaign appears globally on Carpenter and Samsung social channels.

1- “The Long-Distance Diners”

The message is clear: Lee and Sofia meet for the first time in two years living 400 miles apart in Sweden; This first couple was a moving inspiration, conveying the comfort that Lee and Sofia find with their company in being able to spend hours dining together on video calls, with phones leaning on household objects

2- “Dancing in the Dugout”

The song “Dancing In The Dugout” tells the story of former softball teammates, Erin and Ari, who after a long time return to the field where they forged a close friendship.

3- “Panic! In The Treehouse “

Panic! In The Treehouse recalls a close encounter shared by sisters Annie and Jamie. In the story it is observed how, reunited for the first time since leaving college, the older sister gives Annie a song of the heart.