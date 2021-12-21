We are already in the last years of the year and we have once again had a great year in terms of television fiction. Hundreds of new series featuring a few handfuls. So, without further ado, let’s highlight the 29 best series we have seen in 2021. All new fictions that have been released in Spain this year. Ahead.

‘Arcane’





We did not know exactly what we were going to find with the television series “the LOL” and the result has been a very pleasant animated surprise. Great animation, a solid story and an ideal access point to get caught up in the rich universe of the game.

‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’

The first Marvel Studios series for Disney + is also an extremely interesting narrative and television experiment. It is true that his status as “Marvel” is the one that puts him the greatest obstacles, but his refined tributes to the history of television and his appropriate approach to the duel of a woman with superpowers has marked a fascinating two months.

‘The assistant’





One of the Netflix covers that turns out to be one of the best the platform has done, at least in terms of drama (drama). Starring Margaret Qualley, you can see the hand of the producers of ‘Shameless’ when it comes to taking us through the story of this young woman who tries to escape from the hole of poverty and violence.

‘Calls’





A surprising genre series that keeps us in suspense only due to the audio. Adaptation of the French series, chapter by chapter Fede Alvarez presents us with an apocalyptic situation that we only discover through telephone conversations, in which what we do not see but hear is almost more terrifying than what the interpreters say.

‘Thistle’





In a year in which Spanish television has not had the great harvest of the previous one (natural), the tough and honest series by Ana Rujas and Claudia Costafreda stands out, and quite a lot. While slightly imperfect, the result is six magnificent episodes.

‘Ghosts’





A great and fun surprise more than pleasant. As with all British sitcoms, it takes a little while to get the hang of the gags and circumstances of this group of ghosts and the new tenants of their mansion, but just after the moment of presentation, we find an unstoppable comedy.

‘The Underground Railroad’





An absolutely marvelous work with excellent visual care is what Barry Jenkins proposes to us in this miniseries about slavery. The intense story of Cora and her escape on a not-so-metaphorical underground railway is punctuated by rawness, imagery, and a lot of emotion.

‘Foundation’





They were playing too risky a game and it must be recognized that, without being perfect (sometimes it falters as the scene changes), the adaptation of the books / concept by Isaac Asimov is a great example of how well science fiction is being done on television . Forceful and spectacular.

‘Genera + ion’





I have to admit that I did not expect much with this teenage HBO series, mostly because it had a whiff of wanting to be a bit of a copy of ‘Euphoria’. However, as soon as I got the first episodes, this portrait in the key of comedy of Generation Z fell silent thanks to a remarkable portrait of lights, shadows seasoned with a good touch of humor.

‘Hacks’





It has arrived somewhat late to Spain but as they say, it never is if happiness is good. And it is. Much. Now only with the presentation of both protagonists (Jean Smart and), this comedy is worth its weight in gold as they explore the adventures of a comedian and a screenwriter condemned to understand each other.

‘Heels’





The rivalry between two brothers trying to trace their wrestling show already looked good in the trailer and was confirmed as a gem. A simmering drama that provides spectacle and wastes love to the world it portrays.

‘The infamy’





The story of the Rochdale girls told in three episodes is an enlightening look at all that can go wrong in a pedophilia case once we get carried away by appearances. A powerful miniseries that explores the ups and downs of a case that took years to “be taken seriously” due, on the one hand, to the background of the girls and, on the other, the origin of the aggressors.

‘Infiltration’





The biggest buts that can be put to one of the documentaries of the year is precisely how frustrating it is that reality does not allow to do more. With an air of a great thriller, the Danish Mads Brügger, introduces an ordinary citizen into the outer rings of the North Korean regime. Two episodes of sublime intensity.

‘Invincible’





He promised a lot and he has given everything. Robert Kirkman’s adaptation of the homonymous comic is an animated orgy of superhero violence. The story of young Mark and his assumption of the legacy of Earth’s greatest superhero is an imaginative twist on the tropes of the genre.

‘It’s a Sin’





Formidable miniseries in which Russell T. Davies returns with his walks, portraits and experiences of homosexual life. This time we go through the eighties with a group of gay friends who come to London to live life while the shadow of AIDS looms over them. The festive tone of the first episodes becomes more dramatic in a formidable journey into tragedy.

‘Laëtitia or the end of men’





A formidable portrait of the lack of protection for vulnerable groups such as children and adolescents through the real case of the disappearance and murder of a young girl. Superbly done, the fiction developed by Jean-Xavier Lestrade easily ranks as an essential viewing.

‘Mare of Easttown’





Just for the Most Excellent Performance by Kate Winslet it would be worth seeing this drama that navigates between the police and the familiar. A series that flees from exposure and is built on a precisely controlled slow fire that makes everything go up, episode by episode.

‘Lost fag’





We were a bit lost this year in terms of national fiction and it was Bob Pop who launched the first pitch with his television memoirs in the form of comedy. As sincere as they are fanciful, as tough as they are tender. A wonderful example of looking into one’s own traumatic past can be done with a thankfully bright spotlight.

Criticism | It can be seen on TNT and HBO Max

‘Midnight Mass’





Mike Flanagan returns, once again, to sneak into this list with his excellent horror miniseries. The story of a small island community and the arrival of a new priest takes us through surprising terrain (more in shape than in substance).

‘Reservation Dogs’





Fun and heartwarming. This is what I would say if I were told to describe this comedy in two words. A wonderful coming-of-age story starring a group of teenagers living on an Indian reservation. Lots of humor, love, and a fascinating look at this community.

Criticism | It can be seen on Disney +

‘Small Ax’





Is it a series? Five movies? Steve McQueen dilutes this blurred line in an excellent anthology in which, with television format and cinematographic language, he makes a small x-ray of the life of the black community (of Caribbean descent, to be more specific) in the United Kingdom during, mainly, the seventies and eighties.

‘Sky Red’





There were many hopes placed on the newness of those responsible for ‘La casa de papel’ and it has not disappointed at all, showing that sometimes you don’t have to be especially brainy. It is pure adrenaline that works with its half-hour format like a shot in its tireless escape through the field.

‘Solar Opposites’





Not being ‘Rick and Morty’ is what harms the viewing of the animated comedy by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, veteran scriptwriters of the series who with this new fiction presents the story of a family of aliens that crashes on our planet . It is violent, funny and fantastic.

‘Only murders in the building’





Now only for Steve Martin and Martin Short this mystery comedy is very worthwhile. With a second season assured, this fun little return to the genre of true crime it comes in like water with its outlined script.

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’





The first Star Trek comic series is also a wonderful love song for the franchise. Starring those who do the work that is not seen on the USS Cerritos, in the ten episodes of season 1 we have tons of tributes dressing a more than joyous animated comedy.

‘Suppose New York is a city’





When two geniuses get along, wonderful things like this mini-documentary can happen? of Netflix in which Martin Scorsese and Fran Leibowitz enter a love letter to the city that never sleeps, with its contradictions, its loves / hatred and all that that implies. A precise and fascinating job.

‘The time I give you’





We have had a very pleasant surprise with the Nadia de Santiago microseries. Emotional, simple and delicate in what takes us through the portrait of a duel after a breakup.

‘Come on Juan’





We cheat a bit, but it is inevitable to put the third installment of Juan Carrasco’s adventures here. Diego San José manages to improve what already seemed difficult with a race against time in this political satire.

‘Yellowjackets’





A series that has gifted us with one of the dodgy characters of the year (Christina Ricci’s Misty) could not be missing from this list. A surprising mix of genres in the story of a group of soccer players who experience a plane crash.

So far our selection … and for you?