According to Ronny Lutzi, CEO of rlaxx TV, “The iPhone and all Apple mobile products are icons of our modern world. That is why it was very important to us to make our rlaxx TV app available for iOS and iPadOS as quickly as possible. By launching into the mobile market, we have taken a big step towards our goal of global availability on all connected devices. This confirms our global ambitions ”.

The ad-supported streaming platform just launched a official app for iOS and iPadOS devices. A news that brings it closer to being available on almost all Internet-enabled devices before the end of the year.

Rlaxx.tv is an AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) platform that allows us to watch linear channels live just as we can with Pluto TV or Rakuten TV. Although they are linear channels, they also include a series of controls that allow a program from the beginning (if it has already started), pause it and even save it to watch it later. To access the content, we simply have to download the app on the device we want to see it. And here comes the news, from now on we can also watch rlaxx TV on iOS and iPadOS devices.

Users of Android They will have to wait a little longer to see the free rlaxx TV channels on their mobile or tablet, as the application is still under development and is expected to be available from mid december from 2021 according to the official website.

Rlaxx TV wants to focus on expanding to additional countries to achieve a greater global reach. It is currently available in the UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Brazil, France, New Zealand, Turkey and Australia. By the end of this year, the app will be available in a total of 24 countries, including Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Venezuela, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, and Finland. It also plans a market entry in the US and Canada for the first quarter of 2022.

Other compatible devices

We can download the rlaxx TV application at Smart tv from the following brands: Grundig, Telefunken, JVC, Metz, Toshiba, LG, Panasonic, Medion, Sharp, Samsung and Hisense. If we do not have a Smart TV from any of these brands, we can use devices that turn our television into Smart TV such as the Amazon Fire TV.

Keep in mind that not all televisions of these brands will allow us to download the rlaxx TV app. It will depend on the version of the operating system and the year of manufacture.

We can also install the rlaxx TV application on Roku, Apple TV and other devices such as the Xbox console, the PlayStation 4 or the PlayStation 5. So, if you have any of these devices you can start enjoying the 27 channels for free As well as the on-demand content that rlaxx TV offers, watching television over the Internet gives us access to more than 500 free channels so that the entertainment never ends.