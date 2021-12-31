We are just a few hours away from saying goodbye to 2021, but that has not prevented us from missing our usual appointment every week to leave you with our Hunting Bargains to Assemble the best PC Gaming possible. Here are a few laptops, headphones, keyboards, monitors and many other components for undeniable prices.

Headphones

Cooler Master MH752 for 71.29 euros. Discount of almost 40 euros for those who have received these 7.1 surround sound headphones and with which you will hear everything perfectly with its 40 mm neodymium speakers, as well as a removable microphone that captures the voice clearly and precisely .

Cooler Master MH752 Headphones Gaming Headset Sound 7.1 Virtual Environment, PC and Console Compatible, Audio Drivers 40 mm Neodymium Magnets, Crystal Clear and Lightweight Mic, Standard 3.5 mm USB / Jack Connector

Logitech G332 for 28.98 euros. The following are half price and you will take home a pair of headphones with 50mm drivers that produce expansive sound for an immersive experience.

Logitech G335

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core for 19.99 euros. In these others a reduction of 50% has also been applied and they are characterized by their 40 mm drivers that will keep you immersed in the game, along with the comfort they offer due to the quality of their materials.

Laptops

Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506HCB-HN200 for 899.99 euros. In the notebook section we find this one from ASUS with a discount of almost 200 euros and that includes an i5-11400H processor, a 16 GB RAM, a 512 GB SSD and an RTX 3050 graphics card that will take advantage of all the power of this machine to touch 60 fps in the future Dying Light 2, although it lacks an operating system.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506HCB-HN200 Intel Core i5-11400H / 16GB / 512GB SSD / RTX 3050 / 15.6 “

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 for 1,098 euros. This other does not include an operating system either, but for 100 euros less than usual you will take a laptop with an i7-11800H processor, a 16 GB RAM memory, a 1 TB SSD and an RTX 3050 to dedicate yourself to scoring goals in FIFA 22 over 100 fps with Ultra graphics.



Acer Predator Helios300 PH315-54-71EM

Acer Predator Helios300 PH315-54-71EM for 1,449 euros. If what you want is to travel to the Wild West of Red Dead Redemption 2 at 1440p and with a high configuration, you can do it thanks to this laptop that is 100 euros cheaper than normal and that has an i7-11800H processor, its memory 16 GB RAM, a 1 TB SSD and especially its RTX 3060 graphics card, but it does not include an operating system.

Desktops and Components

Legion-Q Oak7 WaterForce for 1,889.99 euros. In the field of desktop computers we have this one, without an operating system, which has received a reduction of 300 euros and which boasts of power with its i7-11700F processor, a 32 GB RAM memory, a 1 TB SSD, a disk 2 TB hard drive and an RTX 3060 to kill zombies in Back 4 Blood with high quality graphics and about 100 fps.

Legion-Q Oak7 WaterForce Intel Core i7-11700F / 32GB / 2TB + 1TB SSD / RTX 3060

Millenium PC Machine 2 Mini Sejuani for 1,999 euros. A discount of 400 euros is what this computer has received that does include Windows 10 as an operating system, a Ryzen 9 3900 processor, a 16 GB RAM, a 480 GB SSD, a 1 TB hard drive and a card RTX 3070 graphics with which you can commit assassinations in Hitman 3 in Ultra at almost 120 fps.



Millenium PC Machine 2 Mini Sejuani

Tempest Steam for 45.99 euros. 24 euros discount on this spectacular tower that will be perfectly cooled with its ARGB fans that will be illuminated thanks to the transparent side methacrylate glass and that has headphone outputs, several USB ports and much more.

Accessories

Razer BlackWidow V3 for 89.99 euros. Razer usually leaves us with fantastic quality products and this 43 euro discounted keyboard is no exception, equipped with green mechanical switches and an aluminum frame.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Black Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Switch Green

Logitech G213 Prodigy for 51.98 euros. The next one has lowered its price 28 euros and is tremendously fast, the most resistant and is equipped with lighting zones and multimedia controls.

Razer Wolverine Ultimate

Newskill Valkyr for 149.96 euros. Comfort is a key element in this gaming chair in which you can spend long sessions sitting in it, with 4D armrests, a 180º reclining seat and it includes a pair of cushions, one for the cervical and the other for the lumbar. All for 50 euros less than usual.

Monitors and TV

AOC Monitor I2790VQ / BT for 199.00 euros. The AOC monitor drops by 20 euros in price and we have before us a 27-inch Full HD screen, with a response time of 4 ms, a refresh rate of 60 Hz and uses Flicker Free technology to reduce the levels of flickering light .

AOC Monitor I2790VQ / BT – 27 “Full HD, 60 Hz, IPS, Flicker Free, 1920×1080, 250 cd / m, D-SUB, HDMI 1×1.4, Displayport 1×1.2

AOC Q27G2U / BK for 269.99 euros. This other from the same brand, with a discount of about 100 euros, is not far behind with a 27-inch screen, a response time of 1 ms, a refresh rate of 144 Hz and for making use of FreeSync technology to deliver even smoother images.

Samsung UE70AU7172

Samsung UE70AU7172 for 699.99 euros. In 4K televisions we have this one from Samsung that has reduced its price by 100 euros and that leaves us with a 70-inch Ultra HD LED screen so that you do not miss a single detail when you see anything.

More offers?

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the mentioned products have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.