“Winter is coming“And precisely for this reason the blog Capture the Atlas, dedicated to photography and travel, shows us its annual collection”Northern Lights photographer of the year”, A selection of the 25 best Northern Lights images captured all over the world and with which they seek “inspire and share the beauty of this natural phenomenon“.

Last year we already showed you this same selection in which they appeared three Spanish photographers. However, this year we have no representation because, according to Dan Zafra, a Spanish photographer based in the US and editor of Capture the Atlas, “Travel restrictions have been noticed a lot so most are local photographers, albeit with enormous quality“.



“For the Northern Lights” – Aleksey R.

Specifically, this year’s list includes images taken in countries such as the United States, Russia, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Australia, Canada, New Zealand by 25 photographers of thirteen nationalities different To select them, they took into account “the quality of the image, the story behind the shot and, in general, the ability to inspire from the photographs“.

They also account for how the Northern Lights season ranges from September to April in the Northern Hemisphere and of March to September in the southern hemisphere, “being the best time to see and photograph them during the autumn and spring equinoxes due to the orientation of the earth’s axis“.

“In addition to being necessary very specific dates -keep going- The other requirement to see Northern Lights is dark skies away from light pollution. However, large auroral displays are visible to the human eye even from lightly polluted areas such as cities.“.



«Volcanic Aurora Borealis» – Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove

The idea is to help discover “the magic of this spectacle of nature“but always looking”Not just images taken by some of the world’s most renowned photographers, but also looking for new talents and places where the Northern Lights have not been photographed before, such as the Northern Lights image over the recently active Fagradalsfjall volcano.“.

We leave you with some of the photos selected for your delight and we invite you to visit their website to see more spectacular photos (and the description of how the ones you are seeing were made) of this curious phenomenon that, logically, cannot be enjoyed in our country.



“Tranquil” – Larryn Rae



“When the stars align” – Joshua Snow



“The Cathedral of Dawn” – Frøydis Dalheim



«Santa’s Cabin» – Olli Sorvari



“Aurora Australis” – David Oldenhof



«Nature & Landscape photographer» – Agnieszka Mrowka



“Aurora Sherbet in the Apostles” – Marybeth Kiczenski



“Whirlwind” – John Weatherby



«Polar Monsters» – Sergey Korolev



“Aurora Borealis in Alaska” – Jacob Cohen



«Norrsken over Vintergatan» – Stefano Astorri

More information and photos | Capture The Atlas

Cover photo | “The forest of lights” by Marc Adamus