Friday arrives at VidaExtra, at which time the product offers of PC Gaming begin to emerge. A good time for the wallet to be hidden or to come out to take advantage of all the discounts and rebates for your set-up. Let’s go there:

Headphones

Turtle Beach Recon 70X for 19.99 euros. We start with these headphones that are on the verge of their all-time low. It has 40mm speakers and a folding microphone. Compatible with all platforms.

for 19.99 euros. We start with these headphones that are on the verge of their all-time low. It has 40mm speakers and a folding microphone. Compatible with all platforms. Razer Kraken X for 29.99 euros. In the case of this Razer model, the drop is 30 euros and the best bet comes from comfort. Very light design, padded ear cushions, adjustable headband and wired.

Wired Headphones – Razer Kraken X, For PS4 / Xbox Console, Headband, Microphone, Black

Astro A10 for 39.90 euros. Good discount of almost 30 euros. It contains an omnidirectional microphone, with a function to cancel noise instantly. Durability is guaranteed with its aluminum finish.



Astro A10

SteelSeries Arctis3 for 64.99 euros. A stumbling block with a 35 euro discount and you have active noise cancellation for these headphones that are compatible with consoles, PCs, mobiles and even VR. They work great with Windows Sonic Spatial Audio, the spatial sound for Windows 10 systems.

for 64.99 euros. A stumbling block with a 35 euro discount and you have active noise cancellation for these headphones that are compatible with consoles, PCs, mobiles and even VR. They work great with Windows Sonic Spatial Audio, the spatial sound for Windows 10 systems. HyperX Cloud II for 78.99 euros. 7.1 audio output for helmets that cost 21 euros. Wired, but with a cable length of 3 meters, while its noise cancellation is passive thanks to its synthetic pads.

Laptops

Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506HM-HN016 for 999 euros. In this team we have an 11th generation CPU released in the middle of this year, an Intel Core i5-11400H. On its 15.6-inch screen, 1080p titles can stream up to 144Hz, all powered by a GeForce RTX 3060 and DLSS and ray tracing support. 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD accompany a system that does not have an operating system.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506HM-HN016 15.6 “FHD, Intel®Core ™ i5-11400H, 16GB, 512GB, RTX3060, FDOS

Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX516PR-HN002 for 1,399 euros. We are left with a tad less screen, exactly 15 inches, but we change in two parameters. The processor happens to be an Intel Core i7-11370H with a base frequency of 3.30GHz and we upgrade to a GeForce RTX 3070, perfect for reaching 95FPS with The Witcher 3 at 4K resolution. We keep the 16GB of RAM and the 512GB of SSD in its guts.



Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX516PR-HN002

Desktops and Components

Medion Erazer Engineer P20 MD35209 for 1,869 euros. Lowering 130 euros we have this PC that has a very recent launch Intel Core i7-12700K, 12th generation and with a maximum frequency of 5.00 GHz. On the other hand, its GeForce RTX 3060 Ti allows you to exceed 60FPS to play Red Dead Redemption 2 at 1440p. To all this must be added the 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD. Its tempered glass finish allows you to see the interior components, so that it looks as it should.



Medion Erazer Engineer P20 MD35209

Western Digital hard drive for 329.75 euros. It is always good to have a memory support and this desktop will leave you satisfied for a long time. More than 130 euros of discount to get 12TB and a reading speed of 360 MB / s.

Western Digital My Book Duo 12TB Desktop External Hard Drive with RAID, USB 3.1 gen 1

Accessories

Logitech Hyperion Fury G402 Mouse for 46.90 euros. Let’s go there with this mouse that has 500IPS that guarantees a record of all your movements. Personalization is also the order of the day with its eight programmable buttons. It falls 23 euros.

for 46.90 euros. Let’s go there with this mouse that has 500IPS that guarantees a record of all your movements. Personalization is also the order of the day with its eight programmable buttons. It falls 23 euros. Razer Viper Ultimate Mouse for 89.99 euros. You can take this wireless mouse that drops 60 eurazos. A full charge gives you 70 hours of playtime and its weight of just 74 grams allows you to play in comfort.

for 89.99 euros. You can take this wireless mouse that drops 60 eurazos. A full charge gives you 70 hours of playtime and its weight of just 74 grams allows you to play in comfort. Razer Naga X Mouse for 69.99 euros. We go up one more step in customization, since we have 16 programmable buttons. The response time is negligible, just 0.2ms and it will resist without problems with 70 million insured clicks. Discount of 20 euros.

Razer Naga X, Wired, 18000 dpi, 16 Programmable Keys, USB Type-A, Black

Logitech G413 keyboard for 57.28 euros. We registered an all-time low for this mechanical wired keyboard that has a backlight to ensure key vision. Minimalist design and aluminum finish for a progressive drop from 103 euros.

for 57.28 euros. We registered an all-time low for this mechanical wired keyboard that has a backlight to ensure key vision. Minimalist design and aluminum finish for a progressive drop from 103 euros. Gaming pack – Corsair 3 in 1 for 99 euros. If you don’t want to complicate your life, you can get this pack that brings a keyboard, mouse pad and mouse for 30 euros discount. All of this from the Corsair brand to improve your gaming set-up.

for 99 euros. If you don’t want to complicate your life, you can get this pack that brings a keyboard, mouse pad and mouse for 30 euros discount. All of this from the Corsair brand to improve your gaming set-up. Razer BlackWidow V3 Keyboard for 69.99 euros. Nice blow in the price, because the fall is 40 euros. You get a keyboard that has sound dampers, a duration of 80 million keystrokes for its mechanical keys and RGB lighting.





SanDisk Extreme PLUS 256GB for 52.49 euros. A memory card is always welcome and this time we have the 256GB that goes down 17 euros. 170MB / s read speed and 90MB / s write speed for instant transfer.

for 52.49 euros. A memory card is always welcome and this time we have the 256GB that goes down 17 euros. 170MB / s read speed and 90MB / s write speed for instant transfer. hjh OFFICE for 131.01 euros. The chairs are also essential to put cane in the games for hours and in this case we have the one that goes down more than 45 euros. Reclining, but not to the point of being able to lie down, it has an ergonomic headrest and a finish that will stand out in your set-up.

Monitors and TV

AOC 24G2ZU / BK for 258.99 euros. Good 240Hz for this 24-inch monitor and whose response time is minimal, just 0.5ms. Two HDMI 2.0 ports and 1080p resolution while it lowers almost 130 euros.

for 258.99 euros. Good 240Hz for this 24-inch monitor and whose response time is minimal, just 0.5ms. Two HDMI 2.0 ports and 1080p resolution while it lowers almost 130 euros. AOC 24G2U5 / BK for 158.99 euros. Another cheaper option, but with a 75Hz refresh rate. For the rest, we find a model similar to the previous one and here the discount is 41 euros.

for 158.99 euros. Another cheaper option, but with a 75Hz refresh rate. For the rest, we find a model similar to the previous one and here the discount is 41 euros. Mouse, mouse pad, keyboard, headphones and AOC 24G2ZU / BK pack for 380.28 euros. If the first monitor has convinced you, you can do with it together with this pack that includes everything you need to play. Wired mouse, cross-platform compatible headsets, 25-key anti-ghosting keyboard, and mouse pad with built-in lights.

AOC Gaming Monitor 24G2ZU / BK – 24 “Flat Full HD, 240Hz, 0.5 ms, IPS, FreeSync Premium, 1920×1080, 350 CD / m, HDMI 2×2.0, USB Hub + Gaming Mouse + Headphones + Keyboard + Mat for mouse

LG 24GL600F-B for 159 euros. In this case, the LG monitor has 23.6 inches and 1080p resolution. The 144Hz ensures excellent fluidity and with AMD FreeSync that avoids any type of cut in the image.

for 159 euros. In this case, the LG monitor has 23.6 inches and 1080p resolution. The 144Hz ensures excellent fluidity and with AMD FreeSync that avoids any type of cut in the image. MSI Optix MAG272CQR for 269 euros. This time we go to a curved monitor, which has 27 inches, 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response. The resolution increases to 1440p, a configuration that remains within your reach after lowering 130 euros.

for 269 euros. This time we go to a curved monitor, which has 27 inches, 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response. The resolution increases to 1440p, a configuration that remains within your reach after lowering 130 euros. LG 55UP75006LF for 269.90 euros. The pack necessary to enjoy a television in the best conditions. Integrated Smart TV functions, 55 inches and 4K resolution.



LG 55UP75006LF

Samsung UE43AU7175UXXC for 399 euros. We return to a 4K resolution, with 43 inches, Smart TV and HDR10 + that improves the dynamic color range. Low 50 euros compared to its usual price.

More offers?

If after all this our section on Fridays falls short, you can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers in Hunting Bargains of Engadget , Engadget Mobile , Engadget Android , Espinof Y Applesfera , our other colleagues from Purchasediction and also in this flipboard magazine .

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the mentioned products have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.