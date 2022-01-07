Another Friday, it’s time to start the review of the closing of the week with the best offers in technology related to video games. It is time, therefore, to give way to our section of Hunting bargains weekly with the first part dedicated to the equipment necessary to play on PC in good condition.

Headphones and microphones



Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2

PowerA LucidSound LS50X for 115.03 euros. Tremendous discount of more than 100 euros compared to the usual price of these wireless Bluetooth headphones. Its signal is clear and powerful, without being affected by interference from WiFi networks, while its design is accompanied by gel-cooled soft memory foam so you can have long gaming sessions comfortably. And with surround sound, of course.

LucidSound LS50X – Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox, Surround Sound, with Bluetooth, Officially Licensed

Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 for 129.99 euros, which is a discount of 40 euros in this case for these SuperAmp professional performance sound adapter helmets. It has a curious technology called Dynamic Chat Boost that automatically increases the volume of the chat to hear other people loud and clear.

for 129.99 euros, which is a discount of 40 euros in this case for these SuperAmp professional performance sound adapter helmets. It has a curious technology called Dynamic Chat Boost that automatically increases the volume of the chat to hear other people loud and clear. PowerA LucidSound LS15X for 56.87 euros, so this other range of the LucidSound brand also enjoys a gradual reduction of almost 50%. With respect to the previous LS50X we are facing a cheaper range that initially differs by having three custom equalizer modes, and not five like the previous one, with 50 mm drivers. And on the other hand it does not include SuperAmp, hence also its reduced price.

for 56.87 euros, so this other range of the LucidSound brand also enjoys a gradual reduction of almost 50%. With respect to the previous LS50X we are facing a cheaper range that initially differs by having three custom equalizer modes, and not five like the previous one, with 50 mm drivers. And on the other hand it does not include SuperAmp, hence also its reduced price. PowerA LucidSound LS25BK for 40.74 euros. Again, another very economical LucidSound range at half the price (40 euros, in this case) with simple personalized audio, but with high fidelity surround sound and with comfortable headphones thanks to its soft memory foam.

for 40.74 euros. Again, another very economical LucidSound range at half the price (40 euros, in this case) with simple personalized audio, but with high fidelity surround sound and with comfortable headphones thanks to its soft memory foam. Shure MV7X XLR Microphone for 149 euros, so it has lowered its price by 30 euros. Professional quality for recordings, podcasts or live broadcasts, its dual USB / XLR output allows digital or analog recording. Plus, its vocal reproduction is rich and natural thanks to an optimized frequency response.

for 149 euros, so it has lowered its price by 30 euros. Professional quality for recordings, podcasts or live broadcasts, its dual USB / XLR output allows digital or analog recording. Plus, its vocal reproduction is rich and natural thanks to an optimized frequency response. Trust Gaming GXT 258 Fyru Microphone for 97.81 euros, seeing in this case a discount of 20 euros for this studio-quality microphone that also allows different types of recording thanks to its condenser microphone. We can choose between cardioid for streaming, bidirectional for podcasts, stereo for interviews, omnidirectional for music recordings … And its configuration is simple in all cases.

for 97.81 euros, seeing in this case a discount of 20 euros for this studio-quality microphone that also allows different types of recording thanks to its condenser microphone. We can choose between cardioid for streaming, bidirectional for podcasts, stereo for interviews, omnidirectional for music recordings … And its configuration is simple in all cases. Auna MIC-900BG Microphone for 75.21 euros, so we have another 20 euros discount for this other condenser microphone. It has branded cardioid pickup and threaded spider included for tripod mounting.

Laptops



ASUS TUF F15 FX506HM

ASUS TUF F15 FX506HM for 999 euros, which translates into a 50 euros discount for this laptop gaming price in itself adjusted taking into account its benefits. Because we are talking about a laptop with a 6 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics with which you can easily play games like Red Dead Redemption 2 or Age of Empires IV at the top. Its Intel Core i5-11400H processor is high-end, in addition, seeing how the 15.6-inch screen of said laptop enjoys a 144 Hz refreshment. And RAM and SSD? 16GB and 512GB, respectively, the very least at this point. But it does not include Operating System.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506HM – 15.6 “Full HD 144Hz Gaming Computer (Intel Core i5-11400H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GeForce RTX 3060 6GB, Without Operating System) Grafite Black – Spanish QWERTY keyboard

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 for 1,199 euros, so we are facing another laptop that has its price lowered by 50 euros. Its processor raises the bar compared to the previous one as it is an Intel Core i7-11800H, but its graphics reduces a bit when staying in a 4 GB RTX 3050. Of RAM they repeat the usual 16 GB, while their storage in SSD doubles up to 1 TB. But it does not include Operating System either.

Desktops and Components





Legion-Q Oak7 WaterForce for 1,889.99 euros. A desktop that is currently in promotion when its price has been drastically reduced by more than 300 euros. And it is no small feat seeing its benefits, when enjoying a high-end eight-core processor such as the Intel Core i7-11700F model with 32 GB of RAM to go overflowing with the processes and not worrying about space thanks to its combination of 2 TB in HDD and 1 TB in SSD. In terms of graphics, its model is an NVIDIA GeForce 3060 of 12 GB in this case to be more baggy. But it does not include Operating System.

for 1,889.99 euros. A desktop that is currently in promotion when its price has been drastically reduced by more than 300 euros. And it is no small feat seeing its benefits, when enjoying a high-end eight-core processor such as the Intel Core i7-11700F model with 32 GB of RAM to go overflowing with the processes and not worrying about space thanks to its combination of 2 TB in HDD and 1 TB in SSD. In terms of graphics, its model is an NVIDIA GeForce 3060 of 12 GB in this case to be more baggy. But it does not include Operating System. HP Z1 G8 for 2,207.29 euros, which in this case is a 170 euro discount for this other heavily equipped desktop computer. Its processor is another i7-11700, but its graphics already goes up to the RTX 3070 range at 8 GB to enjoy any demanding novelty to the fullest, such as Battlefield 2042. As for RAM it remains at 16 GB and storage only It has a 512 GB internal SSD. The good? It does include Windows 10 Pro.

for 2,207.29 euros, which in this case is a 170 euro discount for this other heavily equipped desktop computer. Its processor is another i7-11700, but its graphics already goes up to the RTX 3070 range at 8 GB to enjoy any demanding novelty to the fullest, such as Battlefield 2042. As for RAM it remains at 16 GB and storage only It has a 512 GB internal SSD. The good? It does include Windows 10 Pro. Seagate Technology One Touch 500GB External SSD for 70.16 euros. If we see its usual price, we save 20 euros for a solid state unit with a striking design due to its reddish camouflage pattern. Its dimensions are very small, so it is ideal to carry in a small pocket if you want to take it on a trip.

Accessories



Newskill NS-CH-AKERON-BLUE

Newskill NS-CH-AKERON-BLUE chair for 139.95 euros, which translates into a 20 euro discount for this chair designed for the world gaming. Both the seat and the backrest are micro-perforated to offer a greater thermal sensation. As for its gas piston, it is capable of supporting up to 150 kg, while the seat can be reclined up to 180 degrees for a good nap after a game session.

Newskill NS-CH-AKERON-BLUE Akeron – Professional gaming chair with reinforced steel frame (rocking system, reclining up to 180 degrees, 3D armrests) – Color Blue, medium

Razer Orochi V2 Mouse for 66.15 euros, so this wireless mouse sees its price lowered by 20 euros. With an ultralight design, it has two wireless modes (Bluetooth and Razer HyperSpeed ​​Wireless) and a range of up to 950 hours of duration. Its advanced optical sensor reaches 18,000 dpi for state-of-the-art precision.

for 66.15 euros, so this wireless mouse sees its price lowered by 20 euros. With an ultralight design, it has two wireless modes (Bluetooth and Razer HyperSpeed ​​Wireless) and a range of up to 950 hours of duration. Its advanced optical sensor reaches 18,000 dpi for state-of-the-art precision. ASUS ROG Gladius II Core Mouse for 23.95 euros, which in this case is a 10 euro discount for this other mouse. This one is already by cable by USB, drawing attention for its removable switches to adjust the resistance to the click. As for its beats per minute, it stays at 6,200.

for 23.95 euros, which in this case is a 10 euro discount for this other mouse. This one is already by cable by USB, drawing attention for its removable switches to adjust the resistance to the click. As for its beats per minute, it stays at 6,200. Trust Gaming GXT 881 ODYSS Keyboard for 19.22 euros, which is almost 15 euros in savings for this semi-mechanical keyboard with LED lighting. Dispose of anti-ghosting to guarantee up to 19 simultaneous presses and more than 10 direct access keys.

for 19.22 euros, which is almost 15 euros in savings for this semi-mechanical keyboard with LED lighting. Dispose of anti-ghosting to guarantee up to 19 simultaneous presses and more than 10 direct access keys. MicroSD Samsung EVO Select 512 GB for 71.19 euros, which translates into a 25-euro discount for this microSD that reaches 130 MB / s of transfer. It has A2 certification to load your mobile applications faster and V30 certification to guarantee smooth recording and playback of 4K videos.

for 71.19 euros, which translates into a 25-euro discount for this microSD that reaches 130 MB / s of transfer. It has A2 certification to load your mobile applications faster and V30 certification to guarantee smooth recording and playback of 4K videos. MicroSD Kingston SDCS2 512GB for 54.99 euros, which in this case is about 7 euros of discount for this other microSD of the same capacity as the previous one. Here its transfer rate is class 10, reaching 100 MB / s.

Monitors and TVs



ASUS TUF VG27BQ

Philips 48OLED806 TV for 1,167.05 euros, which brings us to a reduction of almost 150 euros for this 48-inch TV. If you were looking for one with a 120 Hz refresh rate without prohibitive price, this is it. Otherwise it has 4K UHD resolution, of course, and with cinematic image quality thanks to HDR technology.

Philips 48OLED806 / UHD OLED Android TV 48 Inch, 4K Smart TV with Ambilight, Vibrant HDR Image, Dolby Cinematic Vision and Atmos Sound, Compatible with Google Assistance and Alexa, Silver

MSI ARTYMIS 343CQRDE Monitor for 842.26 euros, which represents almost 300 euros of discount for this 34-inch monitor with a curved screen. Its refresh rate in this case reaches 165 Hz with a response time of 1 ms. Its base is adjustable, being able to adjust both inclination and height.

for 842.26 euros, which represents almost 300 euros of discount for this 34-inch monitor with a curved screen. Its refresh rate in this case reaches 165 Hz with a response time of 1 ms. Its base is adjustable, being able to adjust both inclination and height. AOC 24G2ZU / BK monitor (with mouse, keyboard, headphones and mouse pad) for 380.09 euros, when its usual price exceeds 460 euros. An all-in-one that combines a 24-inch monitor at 240 Hz and response time of 0.5 ms along with a series of essential accessories for PCs by the house AOC. Its mouse reaches 4,200 dpi, its keyboard stands out for its anti-ghosting of up to 25 keystrokes and its headphones offer more intense bass.

for 380.09 euros, when its usual price exceeds 460 euros. An all-in-one that combines a 24-inch monitor at 240 Hz and response time of 0.5 ms along with a series of essential accessories for PCs by the house AOC. Its mouse reaches 4,200 dpi, its keyboard stands out for its anti-ghosting of up to 25 keystrokes and its headphones offer more intense bass. MSI Optix Mpg341Cqr Monitor for 599 euros, which is a drop of 150 euros for this monitor with curved screen of 34 inches at 144 Hz and HDR 400 technology. Its response time is 1 ms in this case.

for 599 euros, which is a drop of 150 euros for this monitor with curved screen of 34 inches at 144 Hz and HDR 400 technology. Its response time is 1 ms in this case. ASUS TUF VG27BQ Monitor for 308.99 euros, so it reduces its price again by 100 euros. Its 27-inch screen reaches 165 Hz with a response time of just 0.4 ms thanks to ELMB (Extreme Low Motion Blur) technology with G-Sync.

More offers?

If after all this our section on Fridays falls short, you can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers in the Hunting bargains from Engadget , Engadget Mobile , Engadget Android , Espinof Y Applesfera , our other colleagues from Purchasediction and also in this flipboard magazine .