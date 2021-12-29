The review of the most outstanding cinema of the year in Espinof continues with a stop at the 23 best action films released in Spain throughout 2021, some pure works of that genre and other hybrids that in some cases you may be surprised to see here.

‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ (‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’)

A great thriller of Taylor sheridan well led by a convincing Angelina Jolie. Do not expect a waste of action, since here the thriller route is more followed, but the tension is well managed, always increasing and that explodes in its impressive final stretch.

An intense Spanish thriller for Netflix that relies on the rivalry that arises between the characters played by Javier Gutiérrez and Karra Elejalde. Very convincing when he plays with the oppressive inside the police van, but also when he goes outside and little by little all the cards are placed on top of the table in the face of its explosive outcome.

‘Boss Level’

Frank Grillo shows that he can be a great protagonist in this film with the spirit of a video game that mixes fun and action with great success. A first-rate hobby in which the participation of a Mel Gibson that little by little regains weight in the world of cinema.

‘Of love and monsters’ (‘Love and Monsters’)

A charming film that makes us worry about the adventures of its protagonism, playing for it luckily with a balance between light adventure and dangers with touches of terror when it has to face the stimulating and monstrous creatures that cross on their way.

‘Wake up the fury’ (‘Wrath of Man’)

Jason statham He has starred in a multitude of action vehicles for his personal display, but none as inspired as this film in which he collaborated with Guy ritchie. With a staging as contained as it is precise, we are facing a work that engages, even if what counts is not anything to write home about.

‘Army of the Dead’ and ‘Army of Thieves’

Two connected and complementary movies. That of Zack snyder It is a wild action and horror show in which the filmmaker approaches his best level, while the prequel opts for a more comical and light tone that helps it work very well as a hobby despite all the limitations that play in its against.

‘The Suicide Squad’

An extremely inspired relaunch of the franchise in which James gunn He once again exhibited all his virtues for superhero stories. With a priceless gallery of characters, an effective sense of humor and several unforgettable sequences, it is a highly entertaining film that I will surely return to on several occasions.

‘Fast & Furious 9’

It is not the best film in the saga, but it is a step forward compared to the eighth installment, embracing its most insane side to limits that it is hard to imagine it can overcome. One of those shows in which you have to know how to let yourself go instead of focusing on all the mistakes you can make, of course there are.

‘Free Guy’

A first-rate summer hobby that knows how to use the charisma of Ryan reynolds to build an adventure with video game touches. Also, Reynolds is very well accompanied –Jodie Comer he’s on his way to being a big star and Taika waititi he’s a lot of fun as a repellent villain – and the story has enough zing to make you have a good time.

‘Guwnpowder Milkshake’

A forceful and effective action film that takes advantage of its female cast full of faces known to the general public. The chemistry between them is one of their great weapons, but also Navot Papushado leaves us a scene to remember.

‘Horsemen of Justice’ (‘Retfærdighedens ryttere’)

A striking action comedy in which Anders Thomas Jensen it prolongs the virtues shown in his previous works. To do this, repeat with an inspired Mads mikkelsen, but the truth is that the contribution of all its cast is vital so that things do not collapse when it comes to executing a most peculiar revenge. However, I do not see it as round as some say.

‘Jungle Cruise’

An adventure with echoes of ‘The Mummy’ in which the couple formed by Dwayne johnson Y Emily blunt. The film is entertaining and benefits from the behind-the-scenes presence of Jaume Collet-Serra, but it is their leading duo that really stands out, both for their charisma and for the chemistry they share.

‘The war of tomorrow’ (‘The Tomorrow War’)

There are several films included in this list in which the action scenes do not stand out especially, but here the opposite happens. Everything is much more entertaining when you have to face the fearsome aliens because of how violent their attacks are. The rest of the time it is functional but more than acceptable.

‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ (‘The Mitchells vs. The Machines’)

The best movie of the year above any other consideration. This animated action comedy has it. It’s hilarious when you put your mind to, exciting whenever you’re looking for it, packed with memorable visual details, and features an unbeatable character gallery. An essential gem.

‘Matrix Resurrections’

A fourth installment against the current that deviates from what one could expect of her to laugh both at herself and at the current model to face this type of productions. It is far from the mythical first part, but it does exceed the other sequels.

‘Nobody’ (‘Nobody’)

Bob odenkirk He embroiders it in this film in which the presence of the scriptwriter of ‘John Wick’ is noticeable. The story itself is no big deal, with a middle-aged man trying to regain that adrenaline rush from his past that he had left behind, but the director’s execution Ilya Naishuller he is brilliant, both when it comes to tackling his hard-hitting action scenes and giving the right presence to humor.

‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’ (‘Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings’)

Simu liu demonstrates his ease leading this new installment of the Marvel universe that serves as a presentation of his character. Quite effective and dynamic during its first hour-hour and a half, especially when it affects what is most distinctive about the character, then it ends up losing a bit, especially at the end, but it is a good option to enjoy without getting too complicated.

‘Without regrets’ (‘Without Remorse’)

The delivery of Michael B. Jordan in front of the cameras and the good work of Stefano sollima behind them they elevate what would otherwise be nothing more than a character introduction thriller with not much to contribute. Being them we have a solid and entertaining action thriller.

‘No Time to Die’ (‘No Time to Die’)

Farewell to Daniel Craig as James Bond is a very good closing for his stage as Agent 007 despite the disappointment of the villain played by Rami Malek. Fortunately, that does not detract from a show that knows what it is looking for and leaves us some great moments, especially the minutes in which a great one appears. Ana de Armas.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

A long-awaited crossover that brings together three different generations of wall-crawlers. Packed with moments to drive this superhero’s biggest fans crazy, there’s also a personal growth story in it for Tom holland, which gives more unity and interest to the whole.

‘The King’s Man: The First Mission’

A first-rate prequel that knows how to find its own voice by playing with real events from the time in which it is set. With a great balance between humor and tension, Matthew vaughn He again shows that there are few directors like him today when it comes to tackling action scenes.

‘Black Widow’ (‘Black Widow’)

A good farewell for the superheroine played by Scarlett Johansson despite being late and perhaps being somewhat obvious in what counts. In return, it is very entertaining, with Marvel knowing that it knows how to handle itself like no one in known territories, and it gives us the arrival of an excellent Florence pugh to this unbeatable universe at the box office.

