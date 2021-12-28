The 22 themes that will set the course for 2022 • Forbes México

THIRD DOSE, WILL IT BE ABLE TO STOP THE FOURTH WAVE?

In November 2021, 85% of adults in Mexico had been vaccinated and many minors were pending, while Europe and the United States had already endorsed and started applying booster doses. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) considered that this third dose, especially in older adults, would depend on the analysis of specialists. Next year will reveal the effectiveness of the decisions made in the face of the new waves of Covid-19.

EARLY PRESIDENTIAL SUCCESSION

A little over three years after AMLO’s victory at the polls, the federal president himself has made various statements (for some, very unfortunate) about his replacement. Although the people will decide, according to his words, there are two names that stand out to continue their national project: Claudia Sheinbaum, head of Government of Mexico City, and Marcelo Ebrard, secretary of Foreign Relations. Who will take the lead this year?

INFLATION, PRESSURES FOLLOW

According to specialists from the Bank of Mexico, the sustained rise in prices in 2021 was quite serious, to such an extent that the problem of higher inflation in the last 20 years was presumed. The causes were attributed to a combination of supply and demand shocks and difficult-to-understand changes in patterns. However, economic activity had an encouraging close. We will see what happens in the first months of this 2022.

POLEMIC ELECTRICAL REFORM

The initiative of President López Obrador has caused various reactions and concerns about a violation of the T-MEC. Detractors point out that it represents a high risk for the country’s energy security and that it would have an adverse impact on environmental, health and economic development, by driving off private investment. The need for a competitive electrical industry is clear, but under what guidelines will it be achieved?

STOCK MARKET FINANCING IN CRISIS

The gradual economic recovery in Mexico is underway and is reflected in the need for equity financing shown by the firms, according to the Mexican Stock Exchange. Short and long-term debt placements exceeded the amount of 2020 and there has been a rebound in thematic bond placement, which includes green, social, sustainable and those linked to sustainability. Thematic bonds have grown year after year and the trend could last.

“ARMED” CONFLICT BETWEEN MEXICO

The Mexican Foreign Ministry estimates that there are half a million weapons that annually enter the country illegally and reach the hands of organized crime. Last August, the government sued several arms manufacturers in that country in a US federal court, as their “negligent” practices facilitate the illegal traffic of their products to Mexico. This supply generates serious conflicts and, therefore, ways to tackle the problem will continue to be sought.

LOZOYA, ITS LEGAL ARGUMENTS

Emilio Lozoya Austin, former director of Pemex, had his judicial immunity ended and now he must defend himself in prison on charges of criminal association, bribery and operations with resources of illicit origin in the Odebrecht and Agronitrogenados cases. The former official faces six other complaints from the Financial Intelligence Unit, and delivered videos, photographs, receipts and even invoices for the bribes received from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht for the approval of the energy reform in the past six-year term.

AFORES, LOWER COMMISSIONS

In August 2021, the Afores announced a decrease in commissions, which fell below 1% for the first time in history. The National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar) put a cap of 0.57% on the annual commission that Afores will be able to charge their clients from this year on their pension savings. This change is expected to lead to mergers and even the sale of some portfolios in the Mexican market.

Last September, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation declared the criminalization of abortion in Coahuila unconstitutional, a historical precedent for the rest of the country. Currently, only in Mexico City, Oaxaca, Hidalgo and Veracruz is abortion totally legal. The fight for free, safe and free abortion will continue, as will the controversy around it.

MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION

The cannabis market continues to consolidate in the world. If approved in Mexico, the sector would reach a value of 2 billion dollars from the fourth year of its decriminalization for personal and recreational consumption. That may not happen soon, but there are already clear rules for investing in this area; There are even investment funds that have registered an increase of 300%.

SIX STATE ELECTIONS

PRI, PAN and PRD plan to go together in the six states where governorships will be renewed in June 2022: Aguascalientes, Durango, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo and Tamaulipas. The “Va por México” coalition points out that only in Oaxaca is it anticipated certain reluctance among the local leaders of the PRD and the PAN to fight together and counterbalance Morena.

PRODUCTIVE CHAINS BRAKED

The pandemic and other catastrophes pushed global supply chains to a breaking point, threatening the fragile flow of raw materials, parts and consumer goods. Given that ships transport around 90% of world trade, this crisis interrupts the supply of all kinds of products, as in the case of the global shortage of semiconductors (mainly from Asian suppliers) that affected the automotive industry in 2021 and that could continue this year.

The Senate of the Republic elected Loretta Ortiz as Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, after the retirement of Fernando Franco González-Salas. The shortlist of candidates included Bernardo Bátiz and Eva Verónica de Gyvés, who stressed the importance of the country having more women judges as a way to achieve an open-door justice system accessible to all.

President López Obrador has urged the Mexican people, and even his adversaries, to participate in the popular consultation for the revocation of the mandate on March 27; He promised that, even if 40% of the vote is not reached to make the ruling derived from the consultation binding, if the decision of the people is a majority for him to leave the Presidency, he will retire. What will be the opinion of this so-called democratic exercise?

THE TWO FACES OF MIGRATION

In the past three years, Mexico has faced waves of migrants seeking to reach the United States. Between 2020 and 2021, the number tripled. At the IX North American Leaders Summit, AMLO invited the US and Canada not to reject them and to create a common strategy. In contrast, Joe Biden opined that the challenges of unprecedented migration must be managed. Specialists consider the migrant movement as one of the largest of the six-year term and the failure of its migration policy.

CLIMATE CHANGE, THE ROLE OF MEXICO

It is estimated that the climate crisis will trigger an intensification in migratory flows and increasing vulnerability in financial markets in the coming years. All of this boosted by the persistent health and insecurity crisis that afflicts the country. It is time for Mexico to rethink the financing scheme for the countryside, clean energy and sustainable processes to achieve a scheme that responds to current needs and global development trends.

AIFA, AN AIRPORT WITHOUT WINGS

The Felipe Ángeles International Airport has generated controversy, from its logo to the alleged deficiencies of its control tower or its difficult access. It is estimated that the construction of the AIFA will cost about 75,000 million pesos and that the highway projects that will form the connection network to the new airport will total more than 18,000 million pesos. The start of operations will be March 21, 2022.

NATIONALIZATION OF LITHIUM?

By 2022, the total investment for lithium exploration in the national territory will be 55.2 million pesos. With this, the aim is to determine the existing quantity and confirm that its extraction is economically viable. Despite the lack of government endorsement, several mining consortiums already have plans for exploitation. Battery grade lithium carbonate is in high production demand worldwide. What progress will there be this year?

MORE TAGS IN THE CABINET

Something that has attracted a lot of attention is that, during AMLO’s management, several of his close collaborators have left the project of the so-called Fourth Transformation. Some changes have been extremely controversial. It is presumed that they have been due to personal differences and, even, in the way of governing. Specialists in the matter indicate that the president will seek to create a circle of loyal associates for the second half of his term.

A BUSINESS PARTY?

Carlos Slim, Ricardo Salinas Pliego and Miguel Rincón are some of the businessmen with whom the federal government has a very good relationship. What’s behind that camaraderie? Well, a series of awarded contracts and key alliances in various sectors. Let us remember that, in last year’s elections, the political parties turned to businessmen to take them as candidates for governors, deputies and municipal presidents. What will happen in this year’s elections?

USA, CANADA AND MEXICO, WILL THE LOVE CONTINUE?

The objective of their last face-to-face meeting was to find common ground between the three countries united by the T-MEC, which influences 1.5 trillion dollars a year in North American trade. The meeting promoted by Biden to revive the so-called “Three Friends” seeks to promote agreements to end the economic crisis unleashed by the pandemic, take measures to stop the climate crisis and promote an inclusive economic recovery. We will see if the trilateral meeting continues to unfold on the best terms in the future.

NEW NORMALITY AND NEW BUSINESSES

The clearest lesson from the pandemic in 2021 was resilience: adapting business models to constant disruption and innovation, as well as to new forms of work and consumption, with their implications for productivity, technology and logistics. The business paradigms in the immediate future are envisioned to be purposeful leadership, mindful enterprise development, impactful innovation, and digital evolution.

