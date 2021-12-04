When you spend the day in front of the screen, in the office or teleworking, it is appreciated to be able to pause and take a look, through that window that is the Internet, to cities on other continents, to beautiful forests that you do not plan to visit or even dangerous places you would never visit (volcanoes, outer space … those things).

So we have put together a compilation of some of the most relevant live broadcast webcams on the Web, so you don’t have to waste time searching. Remember that some of them do not always broadcast 24/7, and they can be offline the moment you choose to connect:

Space





International Space Station: Sometimes this NASA stream shows us ISS astronauts talking to Mission Control inside the station; other times it shows us what the Earth looks like from the outer camera. Technical reasons require periods of signal loss.

Volcanoes





La Palma volcano: RTVE Noticias maintains two live broadcasts of the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano that has forced several populations to evacuate from the Canary Island of La Palma: one from the volcanic cone and the other from the area where the lava is falling into the sea.

Italian volcanoes: Although the world’s attention is focused on La Palma, our Italian neighbors have several well-known active volcanoes such as Vesuvius, Etna and Stromboli.

Mexican volcanoes: But not everything interesting about volcanoes is in Europe; the Mexican volcanoes of Colima and Popocatepetl are not far behind when it comes to activity.

Nature and landscapes





Hawaii Beach: This streaming broadcast shows us Ehukai Beach on the island of Oahu (a landmark for surfers), with the relaxing sound of the waves in the background.

Loch Ness (Scotland): If there is a webcam that deserves that we stare at the image for hours, this is it. Let’s not lose hope of seeing Nessie peek out.

Water well in the Namibian desert: This camera fixed in a small well in the middle of the oldest desert in the world allows to visualize all kinds of African fauna that come there to drink: antelopes, leopards, hyenas, jackals, giraffes, wildebeest, porcupines? It has night vision.

Birds of the Mississippi River: The Raptor Resource Project has several cameras dedicated to observing the avian fauna of the Mississippi River. Two stand out, one centered on an area where migratory species pass through and the other located under the nest of a family of peregrine falcons. The zoom and focus of the signal vary frequently.

Moss Landing Sea Otter Colony: This mobile webcam shows the daily life of a colony of adorable sea otters in a coastal town in California.

Polar bears from Wapusk National Park: This Canadian park is home to one of the largest polar bear breeding areas in the world, and they have several fixed and mobile webcams that alternate to show both bear families and their environment.

Cities and towns





Puerta del Sol (Madrid): Demonstrations, New Year’s celebration? At this point in Madrid, with the historic light of ‘Tío Pepe’ clearly visible, something is always happening and it never hurts to go in to take a look.

Times Square (NY, USA): The heart of the City that Never Sleeps, the scene of thousands of films, is also available 24 hours a day on the Internet.

Venice Italy): One of the most touristic cities in Italy obviously has numerous webcams to follow its day-to-day life. The most noteworthy are, without a doubt, that of the Grand Canal, that of the Island of San Clemente? Located in the middle of the Venetian Lagoon? and the one in Piazza San Marco.

“The Town of Santa Claus”: Rovaniemi, a town in Finnish Lapland (Arctic Circle) proclaimed “Official Hometown of Santa Claus”, maintains a live broadcast from the main square of Santa Claus Village.

Henningsvær (Norway): Also broadcasting from the Arctic Circle, this fishing village located in the Lofoten Islands is an occasional scene of the beautiful phenomenon of the Northern Lights, which streaming viewers will be able to watch as well.

Where to find more live webcams?

In the world there are millions of things to see and I am sure that, after reading this list, you have thought that without a doubt there are many streaming broadcasts that could be more interesting than those listed here. So I’m going to help you find them as easily as possible, reviewing the main webcam directories: