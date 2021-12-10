As every Friday we have walked through the main digital stores in search of the best offers so that you can enjoy them here, accompanied by a good coffee, in our Hunting bargains. If you want to renew your battle station with everything you need for your PC, you have come to the right place.

Headphones and microphones

Epos Sennheiser GSP 602 for 142.59 euros . Falling from 228 euros we have these headphones with passive noise cancellation and a most suggestive color combination.

EPOS I Sennheiser GSP 602 – Professional Gaming Headphones (with Passive Noise Cancellation), Navy Blue and Black Color – Brown Earmuffs

ASUS TUF Gaming H1 Wireless for 85.45 euros . Turn for these ASUS headphones that come from moving above 100 euros and that, with 295 grams of weight, offer us 7.1 sound and a range of up to 25 meters.

Logitech G PRO for 68.59 euros . Without a doubt the ones that I can recommend the most, because they are the ones I have been using for a couple of years and after all this time they still seem like a joy to me. They cost about 80 euros.

The G-LAB Korp Thallium for 24.29 euros . Turn for a cheaper option from the hand of these 7.1 headphones and RGB LED lights that a few days ago were for almost 40 euros.





The G-LAB Korp Thallium for 24.29 euros . Turn for a cheaper option from the hand of these 7.1 headphones and RGB LED lights that a few days ago were for almost 40 euros.

Laptops

MSI GS76 Stealth for 2,999 euros . Falling from 3,250 euros we have this monster with a 17.3-inch Full HD screen whose guts protect a Tiger Lake i7-11800HHM570 processor, a pair of 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, and the jewel in the crown. , an RTX3080 MAX-Q GDDR6 16GB with which to carry recent games such as Control in Ultra and with Raytracing up to 125fps. It also comes with Windows 10 Home Advanced pre-installed.

MSI GS76 Stealth 11UH-269ES – 17.3 “FHD Laptop (Tiger Lake i7-11800HHM570, 16 GBx2 RAM, 1 TB SSD, RTX3080 MAX-Q, GDDR6 16GB, Windows 10 Home Advanced) Black – Spanish QWERTY keyboard

ASUS ROG for 2,099 euros . Dropping from its usual 2,300 euros we have this gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch Wide Quad HD screen running at 165 Hz. With a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD disk and the Radeon RX 6800M 12GB will allow us to carry Far Cry 6 above 70fps in Ultra. A laptop that will give us about three years of advances in performance at the highest level without worrying about having to renew features.





MSI GP76 Leopard for 1,799 euros . We close the round of laptops with a more affordable option but just as recommended, an Intel Core i7-11800H, with 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and the Nvidia RTX3070-8GB capable of taking Days Gone up to more than 100 fps in Ultra. It will come with pearls with that 17.3-inch FullHD screen at 240 Hz.

Desktops and Components

Lenovo Legion for 1,233.97 euros . In the desktop area we have this Lenovo tower that comes close to 1,700 euros and offers us an i7 10700 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512 GB SSD and the RTX 2070 that ensures we can play Resident Evil 8 in 4K and on High above 65 fps. Of course, it comes without an operating system.

Lenovo Legion Intel i7 10700 / 16GB / 512 SSD / RTX 2070 Desktop WITHOUT OS

Accessories

Gaming Tempest Racing Sports Chair for 95 euros . In terms of accessories this week is the most loaded, so let’s start with this chair that comes from moving around 120 euros and offers adjustable armrests, artificial leather and a maximum weight of up to 120 kg.

Tempest Racing Sports Gaming Chair Black / Gray

Razer Mini keyboard for 127.10 euros . We continue with this beautiful Razer keyboard of reduced size and keys with optical switches, integrated memory and connection via type C cable. It comes from touching 150 euros.

Logitech G413 keyboard for 86.13 euros . Another completely different option, in this case a mechanical keyboard with Romer-G switches, backlighting and aluminum body. A few days ago it was above 100 euros.

Logitech G G604 Mouse for 113.90 euros . We jumped from keyboards to mice with this Logitech mouse combo, with 15 programmable buttons and a 240-hour battery, and a gaming mat where you can burn your buttons while playing. A pack that falls from 130 euros.

Razer DeathAdder Essential Mouse for 19.99 euros . Another mouse, in this case the Razer with an optical sensor, mechanical switches and 5 programmable buttons that comes from moving at almost 30 euros.





ASUS ROG Strix Impact II Wireless Mouse for 49.99 euros . This gaming mouse falls from 80 euros to offer us five programmable buttons and wireless connectivity with up to 89 hours of autonomy.

Soluster Keyboard and Mouse Pack for 26.98 euros . In case you want to air two birds with one stone with a good offer, here is that pack of backlit gaming mouse and keyboard that solves the ballot for a little less than what it cost a week ago, about 45 euros.

D-Link DIR-3060 Router for 130.21 euros . We close the round of accessories with this router with five ports of up to 1,000 MB, with six antennas and a tri-band system of up to 3,000 MB. A few days ago it was close to 185 euros.

Monitors and TV

Sony 48.5 “TV for 729.70 euros . If you are thinking of changing your television, look at this almost 50-inch IPS 4K screen with Android that has just touched 1,000 euros just a few days ago.

Sony FWD-49X80H / T Signage screen 123.2 cm (48.5 “) IPS 4K Ultra HD Flat Screen for Digital Signage Black Built-in Processor Android 9.0

LG NanoCell 55 “TV for 648 euros . Something more affordable is this 4K LED TV that costs about 750 euros and offers an intelligent processor, deep learning and connection with Alexa. A model of this same 2021.

AOC 27 "monitor for 189.99 euros. In the gap for the monitors we have this 27-inch G2790VXA version, LED lighting and FullHD resolution at 144Hz that also has FreeSync Premium technology. It comes from touching 230 euros.





AOC 35 “Curved Monitor for 1,754.71 euros . Another AOC Gaming monitor, in this case a 35-inch beast with UWQHD resolution running at 200 Hz and with 1 ms response. With G-Sync Ultimate technology and for almost 800 euros less than what it cost a few days ago.

MSI Optix 27 "monitor + gaming chair for 458.98 euros . We close with an MSI pack that leaves us with a curved LED monitor with WQHD resolution and 165 Hz along with a gaming chair with a reclining back and adjustable armrests for almost 200 euros less than what it cost at the beginning of the month.

More offers?

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the mentioned products have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.