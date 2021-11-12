We return, one more Friday, ready to bring you a lot of interesting offers that we have found for PC Gaming. As always, you will be able to find a little of everything: laptops, accessories, monitors, equipment and more discounted products.

Headphones and microphones

Razer Thresher for 69 euros. Watch out for this model of Razer helmets that usually cost between 100 and 130 euros. In fact, they are at their all-time low price on Amazon. You can use it wirelessly or with cable (3.5mm), it has the controls integrated in the headphones and a retractable microphone.

Razer Thresher for PlayStation Wireless Gaming Headsets for PlayStation and PC, 16 Hours Battery Life, Headphone Control, Imitation Leather Ear Pads, Black / Blue

Razer Kraken X for 39.99 euros. Others that are usually between 60 and 70 euros and that are at their historical minimum price on Amazon. They are very good quality / price headphones that offer 7.1 sound, integrated controls and flexible microphone.

MSI Immerse GH50 for 65.88 euros. Their usual price is usually around 80 euros and they are at an all-time low price on Amazon. They offer 7.1 sound, RGB lighting and a removable mic.



Razer Seiren Elite

Razer Seiren Elite for 129.99 euros. And if what you are looking for is a microphone to use in your streams, for example, this model drops from almost 180 euros. It has controls for volume and gain and offers a very good audio quality at an attractive price.

Laptops

Gigabyte AORUS 15P XC-8ES2430SH for 1,629.80 euros. Here you have a laptop that usually costs around 1,800 euros and that includes 32GB of RAM and an 8GB NVIDIA RTX 3070GB. With this you can play Red Dead Redemption 2 at 1440p and 75fps in Ultra and Assassins Creed: Valhalla also at 1440p and 63fps also in Ultra, with which you have for years. It has Windows 10 Home installed.

Gigabyte AORUS 15P XC-8ES2430SH – 17.3 “FHD 240Hz Laptop (Intel Core i7-10870H, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia RTX3070GB-8GB, Windows 10 Home) Black – Spanish QWERTY keyboard

MSI GP66 Leopard 10UE-484XES for 1,299 euros. If you are looking for something more restrained but that allows you to take advantage of the current AAA, this MSI drops from 1,400 euros, offers 16GB of memory and a 6GB NVIDIA RTX 3060. For example, you can move games like Red Read Redemption 2 at 1080p and 79fps in Ultra settings or Hitman 3 at 1440p and 76fps in Ultra. Does not include operating system.



MSI GP66 Leopard 10UE-484XES

Desktop computers

MSI Creator P100X 11TE-636EU for 2,479.20 euros. Today’s offer. You will see that when you enter it tells you that it costs 3,099 euros going down from 3,599 euros, which is already really good, but when adding it to the shopping cart there is an additional 20% discount that leaves it at those 2,479.20 current euros. And it’s a beast: with 64GB of RAM and a 10GB NVIDIA RTX 3080 so you can play whatever you want to the fullest. Includes Windows 10 Home and a download code to redeem a copy of Guardians of the Galaxy.

MSI Creator P100X 11TE-636EU, Intel® Core ™ i7-11700K, 64 GB RAM, 1TB SSD + 2TB HDD, RTX ™ 3080, W10

PC Clone Z390 for 1,759.20 euros. The equipment costs 2,199 euros, but when you add it to the cart, a 20% discount is applied and you have that reduction of almost 440 euros, which is nothing, not bad. It is also a powerful computer thanks to its 32GB of RAM and the 8GB GeForce RTX 3070, with which, as we have seen in the case of the Gigabyte laptop above, you can play Red Dead Redemption 2 at 1440p and 75fps and Assassins Creed : Valhalla at 1440p and 63fps, both in Ultra.

Accessories

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition Keyboard for 78.99 euros. If you are looking for a good gaming keyboard, beware that this Razer is almost half the price and reaches the all-time low on Amazon. It includes optical switches, compact format and memory to save the settings you need.

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition – Keyboard with Opto-Mechanical Keys, Optical Drive, Key Stabilizer Bar, Unmatched Durability, Synapse 3 – EU Layout, Black

Razer Huntsman Mini keyboard for 84.99 euros. On the other hand, if you were after the mini version, it goes down from the 130 euros that it usually costs on a regular basis and also stays at its historic minimum price on Amazon. He is the same as his older brother, only 60% smaller.

Razer Cynosa V2 keyboard for 55.05 euros. Here you have another very good option that goes down from 80 euros. It includes backlighting and is fully programmable.



Razer Cynosa V2

Razer Cynosa Lite keyboard for 24.99 euros. The Lite version of the Cynosa is ideal if you are looking for a very economical keyboard capable of offering a good quality of materials and use. It usually costs a little more than 30 euros and is at its lowest historical price on Amazon.

Razer Viper Mini Mouse for 24.99 euros. A few days ago it was at 40 euros and now it is also at its historical minimum price on Amazon. A lightweight mouse that includes optical switches, 8500 DPI sensor, and onboard memory.

Newskill Kitsune Chair for 119.99 euros. As for gaming chairs, watch out for this model that drops from 170 euros and is touching its all-time low on Amazon. It has an ergonomic design and of course allows you to adjust the height and backrest to adjust everything to your liking.

Newskill Takamikura Chair for 139.99 euros. This other model drops from loa 190 euros and yes, it is also at its historical minimum price on Amazon. Reclining seat and backrest and ergonomic cushions to support long gaming sessions.

Monitors and TV

MSI Optix MAG275R for 209 euros. The usual price of this monitor usually ranges between 240 and 350 euros, so take advantage of the offer if you are looking for a 27 “FullHD screen with 144Hz and 1ms response. And yes, it is at an all-time low price on Amazon.

MSI Optix MAG275R – 27 “FullHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor (1920 x 108, 16: 9 ratio, IPS Panel, 1 ms response, 250 nits brightness) black

MSI Optix MPG341CQR for 599.99 euros. This other model is also at its historical minimum price on Amazon, in this case going down from the 700 euros that it usually costs. It is 34 “, curved and with UWQHD resolution.

MSI Optix MAG322CR for 303.05 euros. And another curved monitor, in this case 31 "and FullHD but that reaches 180Hz. It is usually 350 euros, when not more.



MSI Optix MAG322CR

Samsung QLED 4K 2021 55Q65A Smart TV for 599 euros. If what you are looking for is a Smart TV of generous dimensions, in this case 55 “, watch out for this model that drops from 1,250 euros and is placed at its historical minimum price on Amazon. It comes with integrated Alexa, Quantum HDR10 + and good options for gaming.

Philips 55OLED804 / 12 Smart TV for 889.99 euros. We will end up with another Smart TV that is also at its historical minimum price on Amazon and that, in this case, falls from 1,600 euros, although its average price is usually around 1,000 euros. It is a 55 "4K TV with Android TV, Ambilight on three sides, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision and everything you need to enjoy movies, series or games.

More offers?

