One more Friday we return to the load with the best offers PC Gaming hand in hand with our Hunting bargains. If you are thinking of renovating your battle station or simply want to continue expanding it, take a look at what this collection of discounts on accessories, headphones, laptops and more brings us under the arm.

Headphones and microphones

HyperX headphones and microphone by 195.87 euros . A devastating combo that comes from moving around 220 euros and that has even been for more than 250 euros. Wireless headphones with LED lighting and microphone with integrated pop filter in offer mode.

HyperX HX-Hscf-BK Cloud Flight – Gaming Headphones + Quadcast Table Microphone Black, Red – Microphone (Table Microphone, -36 Db, 20-20000 Hz, 16 bit, 48 Khz, Wired)



HP Omen 800 by 46.99 euros . Turn to these wired headphones with integrated microphone that promise good sound and passive isolation at a reduced price. They come to cost more than 60 euros.

Blue yeti by 114.88 euros . Going down from 140 euros we have one of the kings of podcasting and streaming, the professional Blue Yeti microphone that has been accompanying me for years (in its much earlier version) and the day that I dislike it is about to come. It goes very fine.





Blue Yeti Nano by 82.64 euros . The mini version of the previous microphone is just as recommended, but much smaller and with an equally appealing discount. It comes from costing 100 euros.

Laptops

MSI Katana by 1,099 euros . The round of laptops is very hot, and we inaugurate it with this laptop with a 15.6-inch screen with FullHD resolution at 144Hz that falls from the 1,250 euros that it cost a month ago. In the guts an i7 processor combo with 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and the 4GB Nvidia RTX 3050. Enough to play for two or three years without worrying about the requirements and skimming up to 60 fps in close games like Dying Light 2.

MSI Katana GF66 11UC-072XES – 15.6 “FullHD 144Hz Laptop (Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia RTX3050-4GB, without operating system) black – Spanish QWERTY keyboard

Gigabyte AORUS by 1,605.77 euros . More wood for this 17.3-inch laptop with a FullHD resolution that jumps up to 240Hz and goes up a notch on several issues. An i7 with 32GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, the 8GB Nvidia RTX 3070, and Windows 10 Home built in. Dropping from the 1800s and promising recent games like Hitman 3 in Ultra at nearly 120fps.

Desktops and Components

MILLENNIUM Rumble PC by 999 euros . The desktop is scarce but recommended. Here you have this AMD Ryzen 5 1600AF, with 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB of hard drive and a 240 GB SSD. For dessert, the Nvidia GTX 1660 Super 6 GB that lets you get GTA V at 90 fps moving in ultra. Not bad for a bug that comes close to 1,200 euros.

MILLENIUM Rumble PC – Gaming Desktop Computer (AMD Ryzen 5 1600AF, DDR4 16GB, HDD 1TB + SSD 240GB, Nvidia GTX 1660 Super 6GB, Windows 10), White

MILLENIUM Machine 1 Mini REKSAI by 1,445.50 euros . We lowered CPU and raised graphics to come across this desktop with an I5, 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB disk, 240 GB SSD and the RTX 3060 to bring Back 4 Blood up to 100 fps in high for 200 euros less than its price habitual.

Accessories

Xbox Series X Wireless Controller by 49.58 euros . Normally they are for 60 euros, so it is a good time to renew your PC and Xbox controller (or get an additional one to play some doubles games).

Microsoft Xbox Electric Volt Controller

Mars Gaming Chair by 92.27 euros . An ergonomic chair with reinforced and padded edges that moves away from the most aggressive gaming aesthetics without abandoning it completely. It comes from moving above 100 euros.

Mars Gaming Chair by 92.27 euros . An ergonomic chair with reinforced and padded edges that moves away from the most aggressive gaming aesthetics without abandoning it completely. It comes from moving above 100 euros.

Bakaji chair by 99.90 euros . For those looking for a gaming chair that is more comfortable than quirky. Without abandoning the sporty style, it maintains the back, arms and design with synthetic leather in a more earthly point. It comes to cost almost 200 euros.

Razer Basilisk V2 Mouse for 41.31 euros. It falls from the 55 that it cost a month ago to offer us a 20,000 dpi optical sensor, 11 programmable buttons, macros and adjustable scroll wheel resistance.

Alienware AW510M Mouse for 36.88 euros. An ambidextrous design gaming mouse that falls from 60 euros to offer us 10 programmable buttons and 16,000 dpi.





Logitech G Powerplay mouse pad for 87.60 euros. A wireless charging mat to keep your peripherals at full capacity and also be able to charge your mobile or headphones without having a table full of gadgets. It comes from costing more than 100 euros.

Logitech G Powerplay mouse pad for 87.60 euros. A wireless charging mat to keep your peripherals at full capacity and also be able to charge your mobile or headphones without having a table full of gadgets. It comes from costing more than 100 euros.

ASUS RT-AX86S Router for 194.89 euros. A gaming router with an eye on improving the connection of your mobile and your PS5, with support for mesh networks, and a gaming port. With 160 MHz channels and up to 5,700 Mbps speed for 40 euros less.

D-Link Gaming Router for 53.71 euros. We close with another dedicated gaming router with four Gigabit ports, Wi-Fi 6 and voice control with Alexa and Google Home so you can get the most out of your games.

Monitors and TV

LG OLED TV for 1,719.99 euros. From this same year and falling from 2,200 euros we have this 65-inch Smart TV with 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos, HDR and ready for gaming with compatibility with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync.

LG OLED OLED65B1-ALEXA 2021-Smart TV 4K UHD 164 cm (65 “) with Artificial Intelligence, Intelligent Processor α7 Gen4, Deep Learning, 100% HDR, Dolby ATMOS, HDMI 2.1, USB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi

Sony KD-55AG9 TV for 1,590.97 euros. 55 inches of 4K HDR for this 120 Hz OLED Smart TV that has just fallen from the more than 2,000 euros that it cost a few days ago.

Sony KD-55AG9 TV for 1,590.97 euros. 55 inches of 4K HDR for this 120 Hz OLED Smart TV that has just fallen from the more than 2,000 euros that it cost a few days ago.

Samsung QLED 2021 TV for 643.80 euros. Watch out for this drop from 800 euros for the 55-inch Samsung. Not bad considering that it offers 4K UHD resolution, HDR10 + and compatibility with the main voice assistants.





Asus TUF Gaming Monitor for 239 euros. Falling from 270 euros we have this 24.5-inch FullHD monitor that will come in handy to enjoy games at 144 Hz.

Asus TUF Gaming Monitor for 239 euros. Falling from 270 euros we have this 24.5-inch FullHD monitor that will come in handy to enjoy games at 144 Hz.

MSI Optix Monitor for 232.47 euros. Fewer inches but similar results for this 23.6-inch curved monitor with 1 ms response and 144 Hz of gaming aesthetics.

More offers?

