Just because almost all the Black Friday deals have ended does not mean that we will not find more discounts on products of hardware for PC. So it’s time to see what the Hunting bargains of this friday. We started!

Headphones and microphones



ASUS ROG Delta Core

ASUS ROG Delta Core for 63.98 euros. Almost 20 euros discount for this budget range from ASUS in terms of quality / price is concerned. Its speakers have sound deflection technology to immerse us more in the games. And their helmets are comfortable thanks to the ROG Hybrid ear cushions.

ASUS ROG Delta Core – Gaming Headphones (Immersive, comfortable gaming experience and compatible with PC, PS5, XBOX Series X, Nintendo Switch and mobile phones) Black

Ozone Nuke Pro for 31.99 euros. His last offer placed these headphones at 42 euros, but their usual price is usually around 60 euros. They have 7.1 surround sound to feel everything around us. Its microphone is flip-up.

Ozone Nuke Pro for 31.99 euros. His last offer placed these headphones at 42 euros, but their usual price is usually around 60 euros. They have 7.1 surround sound to feel everything around us. Its microphone is flip-up.

Micro Blue Yeti for 108.98 euros. If we see the last offer of this microphone we save 10 euros, but it is that during the last two months its price was almost 140 euros. It features Blue VO! CE software with advanced modulation, 120 dB audio sensitivity, and four pickup patterns, including cardioid, omnidirectional, bi-directional, and stereo, to make your recording much more dynamic and professional.

Laptops



ASUS TUF Gaming Dash F15

ASUS TUF Gaming Dash F15 FX516PR-HN002 for 1,399 euros. To get started in ray tracing you have this laptop with a discount of 100 euros that has an NVIDIA GeForce 3070 graphics with which you will not have to worry about the requirements of current games. Its processor is state of the art, being an Intel Core i7 11370H, otherwise having the minimum today for RAM (16 GB) and storage (512 GB on SSD). Its screen is 15.6 inches. Does not include operating system.

MSI Pulse GL76 11UEK-038XES for 1,649 euros, a laptop that doubles the RAM and SSD of the previous one, so we have 32 GB and 1 TB in this case, respectively. Its i7 (11800H) processor offers similar features, otherwise replicating its RTX 3060 graphics. Of course, it offers a large 17.3-inch screen. The discount in this case is 150 euros. And it doesn’t include an operating system either.

ASUS VivoBook Pro 15 M3500QC-KJ161T for 949 euros. This laptop changes the processor for an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, which is not bad either. Here the graphic is an RTX 3050 with which you can play Battlefield 2042, so that you have a recent and demanding game. From RAM and SSD we return to 16 GB and 512 GB, respectively. And its screen is 15.6 inches. In this case, it does include an operating system (Windows 10). And the discount? From 150 euros.

Desktops and Components



HP Z1 G6

HP Z1 G6 for 2,111.90 euros. This desktop computer cost almost 2,300 euros, so almost 200 euros of savings in these amounts are noticeable. It is mounted to the last with its i7 10700 processor and an 8 GB GeForce RTX 3070 graphics to play the latest news, although in RAM and SSD we return to today’s figures (16 GB and 512 GB, respectively). It includes Windows 10 operating system, of course.

Seagate Backup Plus 6TB External HDD for 149.99 euros. With a 20 euro discount we have this hard drive with a USB 3.0 connection that makes it easy for us to make backup copies. It does not require an external power supply and it also has two USB 3.0 ports on the front with which we can connect two external devices, such as charging a mobile phone … even if the PC is off.

Accessories



Ozone Gaming Battle Royale Keyboard

Hbada gaming chair for 135.99 euros, which is a discount of almost 25 euros. With a maximum load that supports up to 150 kg, this chair has adjustable headrests and lumbar pads for greater comfort, as well as offering an ergonomic design with a curved surface. It can be reclined up to 155 degrees, in case you want to take a nap after an intense gaming session.

Hbada Gaming Chair Desk Chair Office Chair Executive Chair Ergonomic Swivel Chair Faux Leather Computer Chair with Headrest and Leather Cushion (Red Without Footrest)

Mad Catz RAT 8 ADV Mouse for 89.99 euros. A recent drop of 20 euros for this mouse with the design so characteristic of the Mad Catz, as if it were the hand of a Terminator. It offers great performance due to its 20,000 dpi precision, as well as great durability.

ASUS ROG Strix Impact II Mouse for 26.95 euros. If you are looking for something more classic, but professional within the world gaming, You have this other mouse with a 6,200 dpi optical sensor and Aura Sync RGB lighting. Here the saving is almost 15 euros.

Ozone Gaming Battle Royale Keyboard for 59.90 euros. With this suggestive name we come across an ultra-compact mechanical keyboard whose usual price places it above 80 euros. And yes, it is the typical RGB LED keyboard with millions of colors. But the important thing is the switches Red Cherry MX, smooth, quiet and precise.



Hbada gaming chair

ThrustMaster TS-PC Racer Ferrari 488 Challenge Edition Steering Wheel for 517 euros, which is a reduction of 50 euros compared to its usual price. It has an official Ferrari license, which from the outset gives it a lot of cachet and “coolness”. And to curl the curl is a 9:10 scale replica of the wheel of the Ferrari 488 Challenge itself. Otherwise, what is expected for a steering wheel that handles in its range: 40-watt Brushless Force Feedback for excellent responsiveness and a motor capable of withstanding many hours of intensive use. It is primarily intended for e-Racing competitions.

Harry Potter EMTEC MicroSD Card (32 GB) for 15.41 euros. If you are a fan of JK Rowling's work, you have this special card that has just lowered its price by 6 euros and that reaches a reading speed of up to 85 MB / s.

Monitors and TVs



ASUS ROG Strix XG438Q

ASUS ROG Strix XG438Q for 1,099 euros. Be careful with the dimensions of this gaming monitor as it equates to current TVs. Yes, its screen is 43 inches and offers 4K resolution with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a response time of 4 ms. You save just over 100 euros.

ASUS ROG Strix XG438Q – 43 ” 4K Gaming Monitor (3840×2160, 16: 9, 120 Hz, 4 ms, Freesync Premium Pro, HDR 600, USB, DVI, Displayport, HDMI) Black

Acer Nitro XV340CKPbmiipphzx for 498.99 euros. This monitor goes down to 34 inches but goes up in the screen refresh rate (144 Hz) and with a response time higher than 1 ms. The discount is 70 euros.

MSI Optix MAG301RF for 318.99 euros. Tremendous drop of 120 euros for this other monitor, whose 29.5-inch screen offers a very high refresh rate of 200 Hz at 1 ms. You will notice the difference in current games.

Lenovo Legion Y25-25 for 257.97 euros. Cheaper and with a discount of 20 euros you have this other gaming monitor with a 24.5-inch screen that raises the Hz figure to 240 at 1 ms.

Millenium MD25PRO for 197.83 euros. Just a week ago this monitor was for 320 euros with benefits that do not have to envy the rest, offering a rate of 144 Hz at 1 ms and with a 24.5-inch screen.

MSI Optix G242 for 179 euros. Another monitor that has hit a sudden downturn is featured by this other MSI model with a 23.8-inch screen at 144 Hz and 1 ms. It can be tilted up to 20 degrees.

More offers?

