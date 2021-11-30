Looking for the best iPhone apps? Here is a list to get the most out of your iOS mobile.

There are many applications to choose from, especially when we talk about the iOS operating system, however, among so many options, do you know which are the best iPhone apps?

The iPhone apps they are one of the reasons why this mobile device is so popular. And it is no secret that Apple has apps available for all tastes, whether for productivity or entertainment.

If you are looking for the best of 2021, don’t worry. This year brought with it excellent apps that you must have installed on your iPhone and that became a trend. Do you want to know them?

All these apps are already compatible with the SharePlay function of iOS 15

These are the best iPhone apps

Stiker Maker Studio

Gmail

Moovit

Reface App

Canva

Maps

TikTok

Lensa

Telegram

Next Icon

Photoroom

Daylio

Esound

Zedge

Steve

Adobe rush

Yuka

Live Spotlights

Specter camera

Widgetsmith

AutoSleep

Below, you can see a top of the best 21 apps for iPhone that will help you get the most out of your mobile. So no matter how long you’ve been with your iPhone, take a look at these options. Let’s get started!

Stiker Maker Studio

Stiker Maker Studio is an application designed for convert your photos, images or videos more fun in fabulous stikers or sticker packages for WhatsApp or any other messaging network. So if you are one of those who loves to make jokes through chat, this is an app that should not be missing on your iPhone.

Gmail

Gmail has become through the years the best email service application. Its operation is easy and it is capable of sending messages, send or receive files of different formats and you can even use it offline. A good alternative, especially if what you are looking for is security.

Moovit

If you are a person who is always on the go, then Moovit it is a good alternative for you. This application is designed to keep you informed about the Urban mobility. That is, it provides you with the complete schedules of departure and arrival of means of transport: train, metro, bus, ferries … OR plan your trips and arrival times according to the means of transport you use.

Reface App

Reface App is one of the best entertainment and fun apps available for iPhone in the App Store. It is responsible for changing the face of a famous person, movie scenes or works of art and instead adds a photo from your gallery, either of a friend or family member thanks to the Faceswap technology. Do you want to feel like a Hollywood star? This is your chance.

Canva

If you are an artist or you simply like everything that has to do with art and Design, then Canva it is a good alternative for you. Canva is an app for make logos, banners, flyers and much more, either for your company or social networks. It has hundreds of templates that will help you get professional results.

Maps

If you have cars and you love adventure then Maps is an iPhone app that you must have on your mobile device. It is capable of show you the way to different places, find shortcuts and explore the world with optimal and quality images.

In addition, the new update has made this app one of the best this year. The best of all is coming installed by default on iOS and you will not need to download anything to enjoy its service.

TikTok

TikTok is the famous Chinese entertainment social network, which allows you view, upload and share short videos from 15 seconds to 3 minutes with effects and music. In short, it is an application where you can spend hours of distraction, since it has videos of all kinds: dances, challenges, cooking, art, sports, jokes and more.

Lensa

Lensa it’s a image and background editor very effective with filters and tools easy to use. This mobile app is capable of perfecting your selfies, lightening / darkening your skin, enhancing your eyes, giving life to your lips, adjusting the background and giving your photos the final touch. The results? Simply incredible.

Telegram

Telegram is perhaps one of the best apps for iPhoneespecially for sending and receiving messages. It is a messaging service similar to WhatsApp with end-to-end encryption and very safe. Its system allows you create groupschannels secret chats, sticker packs and much more.

Next Icon

For those who like fully personalize your mobile device, the app is available in the App store Next Icon. It is a software with more than 1200 icons predesigned, with which you will be able to change the ones that come by default, for icons of different themes.

Photoroom

If you want remove a background from an image or photo, then Photoroom is the perfect app for you. This software performs a cleaning in the background of any photograph for business or social media.

Daylio

Daylio is an app for him personal care, reduce anxiety and improve mood. It is designed to keep control and organization of your day to day, and is focused on improving the aspects of your life in every way.

Esound

Esound is a Spotify-like app but totally free. It has more than 150 million songs of your favorite artists and you will be able to create playlists to your liking without having to pay a membership. So if you want listen to streaming music without limitsTake this app for iPhone into account.

Zedge

If you are a fan of animated wallpapers, 3D, darkmode …, Zedge is an app with backgrounds adapted to your iPhone with high quality images and for all occasions. This may be one of the best customization apps for your mobile this year.

Steve

Steve it’s a funny video game where a dinosaur is exploring worlds and jumping obstacles. The ideal would be to advance as far as you can and survive. In addition, it is completely free and has incredible scenarios. So if you like race games, Steve it is the best for you.

Adobe rush

If you are one of those who enjoys recording and editing videos, then Adobe rush is what you need. It’s about a video editor with optimal tools to create professional videos. Its system allows you to add effects, images, stickers and sounds to share on your social networks favorites.

Yuka

If you care about your health and what you eat every day, Yuka is an ideal app for your Health & Wellness. It is in charge of monitoring and evaluating the composition of more than 700,000 food products and around 300,000 cosmetic products. That is, it helps you eat healthier and recommends the best products.

Live Spotlights

It’s about a professional video editor for iPhones and iPads. This software has professional tools such as: adjustment layers, multilayer function, speed increase, video rewind, text animations and much more. In short, it is software that can help you create cinematic videos of good quality regardless of whether you are a beginner or professional in the area.

Specter camera

Specter camera it is one of the best camera apps from the App Store and that also includes artificial intelligence (AI) to capture the beauty of some places through long exposures. Your system is capable of remove the crowds and bring out the best in scenes.

Widgetsmith

This app has a wide catalog of widgets to personalize your iPhone screen and improve its appearance. He himself offers a larger organization and even the dynamic programming of each according to the activities of the day. Without a doubt, it is one of the best apps available for iPhone.

AutoSleep

AutoSleep is an app that is responsible for monitoring your dreams and keeping you informed about how much energy you will have during the day and whether or not you had a restful sleep.

And if you want to know more details about your “rest” during the night, it is possible to program it with your Apple watch, to carry the counting your heart rate, when you fall asleep, movements during sleep and when you wake up.

The best iPad apps ever

Related topics: Applications

HBO MAX at 50% forever, Promo is over! to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe